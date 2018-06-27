Donald Trump And Queen Elizabeth Will Meet At The Castle Where Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Got Married

Trump will meet the Queen on July 13.

Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth will meet at Windsor Castle, the site of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding last month, when Trump visits the U.K. next month.

As Sky News reports, Robert Wood Johnson, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, confirmed Wednesday that the Queen will receive Trump when he makes a visit to the U.K. in July. However, it won’t be an official state visit, so there will be no honor guards or all of the other “pomp and ceremony,” as Sky News describes it, that would have happened in any other context.

Nevertheless, Johnson says, as the Queen is the head of state of the United Kingdom, even ceremonially, it wouldn’t do for her to not at least pay a cursory visit to another visiting head of state.

“I mean he has to see the head of state. Putting his foot on British soil, it’s job one, it’s very important, very symbolic. Meeting Her Majesty is the most important thing, because she’s the head of state, and from then on, it’ll be what the president wants to do.”

Since their meeting won’t be an official state visit, it won’t take place at Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s London residence where such things usually take place. Instead, it will take place in another London venue that has become more familiar to Americans of late: Windsor Castle, at whose chapel American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last month.

Officially, the Windsor Castle meeting site hasn’t been confirmed, but as The Cut notes, the Castle’s website notes that the venue is closed on July 13, so draw your own conclusions.

Besides meeting unofficially-officially with the Queen, Trump will hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May. As it turns out, though, May and Trump don’t see eye to eye on some issues, including the Trump administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy, which has resulted in immigrant children being separated from their parents and housed in detention centers.

Similarly, British politician Alfred Dubs doesn’t even want Trump to come to the U.K. at all.

“I think Theresa May should cancel Trump’s visit to the UK… we have to stick by our principles.”

Meanwhile, Sky News reports that anti-Trump protests are expected when Trump makes his visit.

Back in February, Trump had been expected to visit the U.K. to help ceremonially open the new U.S. Embassy in London, but he later canceled that visit.