The young actor is taking a mature stand against bullies

This Is Us actor Lonnie Chavis who plays young Randall is acting far more mature than many adults out there who are mocking the gap in his teeth. But Lonnie isn’t concerned about himself but rather those who face bullying on a daily basis.

Us Magazine says Chavis, 10, wants people to know that words hurt. He made a video and posted it on Instagram to reach out to the trolls to ask them to think before they tease and taunt.

“I could get my gap fixed. Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though? There are kids out there killing themselves just because of y’all hating and trolling and doing just crazy stuff. I mean, It’s stupid. Is it fun? No. It hurts people. People kill themselves, and you’re the one who’s making them doing it. Fix your heart, though. For real. I’m happy that I can handle this. I can handle this. I’m not tripping. But there are kids out here. If y’all kids are watching this, don’t trip. Be who you want to be. Do what you want to do. Do you. Be you. Believe in yourself.”

"I could get my gap fixed, but like, can you fix your heart, though?" https://t.co/7LJL1gsnL0 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 26, 2018

Lonnie says he will consider braces after all of his baby teeth fall out, but this isn’t the time. The This Is Us scene stealer says that until then, he’s going to “keep smiling.”

But he adds that he will continue trying to rise above it all, and hopes he can encourage other kids in his position to do the same.

“YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, YOU ARE AWESOME, and YOU MATTER!”

And Lonnie is getting support from some interesting places as former NFL star Michael Strahan, who knows a thing or two about having a tooth gap reached out to tell Chavis that he is an inspiration. Entertainment Tonight reported that the current Good Morning America host posted a message for Lonnie on Instagram to tell him that he was touched by the video.

“@lonniechavis you are an inspiration, my man! You make me proud to rock my gap and your message is exactly on point. Embrace your uniqueness and live your life with happiness! What people criticized me for earlier they now embrace as a signature.”

Strahan, 46, has always “rocked the gap” and wants Chavis to know that whether he corrects it or not, he is great just as he is.