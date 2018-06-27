Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Delight Fans With Unique Maternity Photo Shoot

Jinger Duggar is almost due to give birth to her and Jeremy's baby girl.

It is almost time for Jinger Duggar Vuolo to give birth to her baby girl. She is due in July and she and husband, Jeremy, are getting ready for the big event. This is their first child together, so they decided to do a maternity photo shoot. The snaps seem to capture some special moments before they become a family of three. Jinger posted one black and white photo on her Instagram account and the rest of them can be seen on their website called The Vuolos.

The Counting On stars had the maternity shoot done in Los Angeles just a couple weeks ago. Jinger explained that they had traveled for meetings at The Master’s Seminary school where Jeremy got accepted into just recently. While they were visiting, they spent some time with a friend, who also happens to be a professional photographer. That seemed like the perfect combination to have photos taken in downtown LA.

The mom-to-be is wearing a flowery maxi dress in the photos that show off her then 34-week baby bump. The featured photo has her husband kissing her gently on the forehead as he cradles her belly. It looks like they may have chosen the rooftop of a building in LA, similar to the rooftop that Jeremy proposed to his wife in New York City. The location is very appropriate since Jinger said that she loves to visit big cities.

Jinger and Jeremy had a beautiful maternity photoshoot in Los Angeles recently. Click here to see the full album! photo credit: @madisen.e.photography ❤️ https://t.co/UOZQDkZPA8 — The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) June 27, 2018

Jinger and Jeremy’s unborn daughter is included in her first photo shoot as well. The baby’s ultrasound photo is placed front and center with her mom and dad blurred out in the background. Another snapshot had the Duggar daughter holding onto a unique necklace that looked like a replica of the baby’s heartbeat.

The Vuolo’s maternity photo shoot wowed many Duggar fans, and maybe even impressed a few non-Duggar fans as well. The photos seem to give a little glimpse into this couple’s relationship and how much they are looking forward to meeting their daughter. According to the Instagram comments, their photographer friend, Madisen Mahoney, did an amazing job capturing the couple’s special moments.

A couple of weeks ago, @jingervuolo & I traveled to Los Angeles for a class at @MastersSeminary. While there we spent time with our friend Madisen Mahoney who took us downtown LA for a few pictures. Check them out here:https://t.co/wiitRmRh6j pic.twitter.com/J6tAlh5uaS — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) June 27, 2018

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, a few of the Duggar family members recently paid a visit to Laredo, Texas. Jeremy had posted an Instagram photo of Ben and Jessa Seewald and Jana Duggar, along with a family friend. It is not confirmed if they will stay in Texas until the birth of baby Vuolo or if they were just helping Jinger out just for a few days. She only has a couple more weeks to go, so it won’t be too much longer before the whole family will most likely be flying out to see the newest addition to the family.

You will be able to see Jinger and Jeremy, along with the rest of the older Duggar kids, on July 30 when another season of Counting On premieres on TLC.