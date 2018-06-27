‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Fuels DJ Pauly D Romance Rumors On Twitter

Scheana Marie wants a "side of Pauly D"!

Scheana Marie sparked rumors of a potential romance with DJ Pauly D earlier this year on Twitter and earlier this month, she fueled those rumors when she shared a sweet video of the two of them on one of her Instagram stories. Now, as she and her co-stars film the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, she’s further fueling reports of a possible love connection with the Jersey Shore cast member.

On Twitter on June 26, a fan suggested that MTV should host a crossover event for the cast members of The Challenge and Vanderpump Rules, and when Scheana saw the tweet, she suggested DJ Pauly D be thrown into the mix as well.

“With a side of [DJ Pauly D],” she tweeted.

While DJ Pauly D did not respond to Scheana’s tweet, a number of the Vanderpump Rules star’s followers did and some of them were on board with the potential romance. In fact, some tweeted back to her, requesting she and DJ Pauly D date. Meanwhile, other people felt that Scheana’s tweet was made in an effort to gain more popularity with reality television viewers and labeled her “thirsty.”

One particular follower of Scheana’s pointed out that the fan had mentioned a crossover between The Challenge cast and the Vanderpump Rules cast, not a crossover between Vanderpump Rules and Jersey Shore.

“You’re like his stalker from seaside lol. The person said Sur and Challenge crossover,” they tweeted.

Scheana Marie / Instagram

While Scheana Marie has been linked to a number of people in the months since she split from Robert Parks-Valletta nearly one year ago, she recently confirmed to a fan on Twitter that she was still single and in another tweet, she said she intended to stay that way for the entirety of the summer.

In addition to facing rumors of a romance with DJ Pauly D, Scheana Marie has also faced claims of a potential fling with another reality star: Bachelor in Paradise’s Robby Hayes. As fans have likely seen, Scheana has spent a lot of time with the ABC cast member in recent months and even enjoyed a trip to Hawaii with him in May.

During their vacation, Scheana and Robby were photographed on the beach together and shared photos on their social media pages.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, don’t miss the return of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.