Brad Pitt Choosing Fatherhood Over Dating, Wants To ‘Mend Fences’ With Angelina Jolie

The 'Big Short' star wants to focus on making up for lost time with his six kids, and also wants to work on getting on better terms with his ex.

Fresh on the heels of rumors that Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were getting “this close” to one another on the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, is a source that dashes the dating news. The source claims that Brad Pitt has put his dating life on hold to focus on fatherhood, according to ET.

According to the source, Brad had enjoyed quietly dating when he had the time, but that now all he wanted to do was “focus on his family” and “mend fences” with Angelina.

Last week, the Inquistr reported that 43-year-old Angelina Jolie was torched by a California judge for her claims that she had been keeping the minor children away from contact with their father for months. The judge said that it was harmful to the children if they were not allowed to have a relationship with Mr. Pitt. He additionally said that it was healthy for them to have a strong and healthy relationship with both parents.

That same judge issued a court order last week which stated that blocking the children from seeing their father may lead to custody issues for the Maleficent actress. The order included a warning issued toward her that indicated that if the situation wasn’t remedied, it might result in a reduction of the time the kids spend with her. The court order also stated that it may even result in the court giving primary custody to their father if Angelina kept blocking him from seeing the children.

The six children Brad Pitt shares with Angelina Jolie are Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 12; and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie, with two of her children, Zahara and Shiloh. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The source additionally claimed that 54-year-old Pitt said that the ruling by the judge “changed his life,” and that it allowed the academy-award winning producer to be with his children for extended periods of time without Angelina Jolie being involved. They went on to say that the War Machine star was also greatly relieved to get some time to make up for the periods of time that he didn’t get to see them.

The source went on to say that,

“He is incredibly busy with each of them and he wouldn’t change that for anything. He has planned to take his kids to do a little sightseeing, visit museums and to enjoy England’s summer weather. The kids are his first priority at the moment.”

The source also said that Brad Pitt,

“Spent over a year learning to live a healthier lifestyle and he feels better than ever. He is more than ready to take on a much larger role in his children’s lives and that is finally happening. He missed being with them on a daily basis and this last Father’s Day with them was incredibly meaningful.”

The source also claimed that not only had the star of Inglourious Basterds stepped away from dating but that he wanted to work on making things right with Angelina. The source also claims that Brad Pitt and the Salt actress don’t get along at all; in fact, they said that the former couple couldn’t abide being in the same room with each other. They claimed that Mr. Pitt said that he didn’t want to stir things up by dating right now and that he just wanted to try and co-parent with her.

Brad Pitt discussed that it was important to mend fences with Angelina Jolie with the source, saying that the last thing that he needs presently is to start another “war” with her. He told the source that the situation seems to be going smoother right now than it ever had in the past.