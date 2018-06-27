Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo Of Son Miles After Responding To Fan About IVF

Could Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles be any cuter? Seriously.

Yesterday, the mother of two took to her popular Instagram account to share yet another adorable snapshot of the newest addition to her growing family. In the image, little Miles lays on his back as he looks into the camera with his big, brown eyes. The baby looks absolutely adorable in a blue onesie with a white giraffe print. To go with the giraffe theme, it’s only fitting that Chrissy’s son also sits on a yellow pouf that also is covered in a sweet little giraffe pattern.

Since his birth in May, Teigen has shared many photos of Luna’s baby brother with her Instagram followers. And each time she does, she gets an overwhelming response. Her most recent photo wasn’t even posted a day ago and it has already earned the 32-year-old over 1.7 million likes in addition to over 10,000 comments. Many fans couldn’t help but gush over how adorable Chrissy’s little boy is.

“Oh my, he’s just so beautiful. You and John makes beautiful babies.”

“Miles is absolutely gorgeous! I could rock him all day! You and John are so blessed,” another fan wrote.

And as her fans know, Chrissy is an open book when it comes to just about anything. Not only does Chrissy share photos of herself breastfeeding, she also speaks her mind on Twitter and doesn’t shy away from interacting with her fans.

hey dudes A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 26, 2018 at 12:46pm PDT

Most recently, Teigen was asked a rather personal question on the social media platform yesterday.

“I know IVF was used for Luna was it used for baby brother also?”

Rather than ignoring the question, the model took time to respond to the fan in a typical, Chrissy way — with a little bit of sarcasm and a whole lot of honesty!

“Yep, he was just on ice a smidge longer. Science and the human body are beautiful,” Teigen replied.

And after the fan got a little backlash for her question about IVF being “too personal,” Teigen stood up in her defense and said that she doesn’t mind talking about IVF, saying that many people are just curious and enjoy hearing success stories about it. Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, has also opened up about the couple’s struggles with infertility in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“I think it’s especially difficult when you can’t conceive naturally. You want to feel like everything’s working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it’s not. I wouldn’t say we can’t conceive naturally, but I would say that it’s enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help. We’re lucky we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways,” Legend dished.

It’s nice to see celebrities being so open and honest.