Zoe Saldana Flaunts Her Curves In A Leopard Swimsuit

Zoe Saldana proves she's still got it as a mom.

Zoe Saldana is a superstar who has it all: a successful career, lots of money, and a beautiful family to call her own.

And now, the Daily Mail has some photos of the superstar living her best life while on vacation in Italy.

Zoe Saldana proved that she’s still got all the right stuff in a two-toned leopard-print one-piece as she sipped cocktails by the shore with her husband, Marco Perego, while on vacation in the Italian seaside coast town of Forte dei Marmi.

She hid behind a pair of oversized shades and opted for no makeup as she enjoyed a rare day off.

The couple was also there with their three children: Zen, Bowie, and Cy.

Saldana’s swimsuit was a $245 Stella McCartney piece, and also featured a back cutout for that added “boost” of sexiness.

By the sea, by the sea, by the beautiful sea… ???????? pic.twitter.com/CVEMD8d2gh — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) June 26, 2018

You can check out some of the sexier photos of the starlet at the link above.

MONDAY MORNING W/ MARCO ❤️ ???????? pic.twitter.com/6JxVx3vdWl — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) June 25, 2018

Saldana and Perego made headlines when they first wed back in 2013, mostly because their romance was considered a “whirlwind” romance. The couple announced their wedding on Instagram in June of that year.

Later, Saldana spoke extensively about her family, and how she chose to look into “alternative ways” to conceive.

Zoe Saldana, who is 40, was in her late 30s when she welcomed her first children, twins Bowie and Cy, and many fans believed that it was a result of IVF.

While Saldana’s statement about “alternative ways” of conception seemed to confirm those rumors, it’s certainly not something that she’s ashamed of.

What’s more, as has been previously reported by the Inquisitr, Saldana is someone who prides herself in raising her sons in a “gender-neutral” environment.

“We’re sort of a very gender fluid household. I think it’s important to raise boys in that environment and girls as well,” she said.

For Saldana, who grew up in a predominantly female environment, having all her sons — and her husband — to guide her through the steps of masculinity has proven “enlightening” to her.

The actress, who recently brought all her sons to the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, is currently in the process of filming the Avatar sequels.

But Zoe Saldana proudly admits that, even though she’s a blockbuster actress to the rest of the world, and a doting wife to a very loving husband, she will always be known as “just mom” to her equally-devoted sons.