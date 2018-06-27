Stassi Schroeder Had The ‘Best’ Birthday With Boyfriend Beau Clark [Photos]

Stassi Schroeder's boyfriend helped her ring in 30th birthday in Los Angeles.

Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend, Beau Clark, helped her ring in her 30th birthday over the weekend in Los Angeles and according to a new report, it was the Vanderpump Rules star’s best birthday yet.

On Instagram days after the celebration, Schroeder shared a series of photos of herself and Clark, one of which featured her boyfriend holding her leg and licking it.

“Best birthday yet,” Schroeder wrote in the caption, also adding the hashtag, “#30yearoldicequeen.”

For the party, Schroeder dressed up as an ice queen with full makeup and plenty of white and bedazzled accents. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, who clearly has a sense of humor, wore a Christmas T-shirt with a matching vest and matching hat.

On his own Instagram page, Clark shared another image from the celebration and included a sweet message for his reality star girlfriend.

“This is my future. To the Ice Queen who has my Heart. Happy Birthday Sweets. LyLy!” he said.

In response to Clark’s post, Schroeder wrote, “lyly.”

Schroeder and Clark struck up a romance with one another at the end of last year after Schroeder called it quits with her former boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, last August. As fans will recall, the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship came to an abrupt end amid Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules after Meagher refused to acknowledge what would have been their four-year anniversary.

Best birthday yet. #30yearoldicequeen A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Jun 25, 2018 at 2:17pm PDT

Throughout Stassi Schroeder’s relationship with Patrick Meagher, her fans and co-stars often worried that the longtime reality star wasn’t being herself and was instead attempting to be what Meagher was looking for. Now, as she continues to share special moments with her new boyfriend, Schroeder appears to be back to her usual self.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year, Schroeder’s Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Sandoval, opened up about his thoughts on Clark and his relationship with Schroeder.

“He’s been so cool,” Sandoval said, according to a report from The Daily Dish. “He’s so into everything that she’s doing. If there’s a party, he’s there, and he’s happy. He’s great. He’s awesome.”

Clark appears to be quite close to a number of Schroeder’s co-stars and was actually introduced to her by Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute, who are two of Schroeder’s best friends.

Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. No word yet on whether or not Beau Clark will be seen.