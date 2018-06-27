Walt Disney World Releases Two New Discounted Offers For Late 2018 Vacations

For those heading to WDW during the holidays, you may have some extra savings available to you.

Summer is in full swing, but it may already be past the time that you need to start thinking about your fall or winter vacations. With that being said, Walt Disney World has released two brand new discounts for the latter part of 2018 and they are looking to pass the savings onto you. Guests can head over to the parks in Central Florida by checking out the possible discounted rates with a room-only offer or Magical Holidays Package.

Earlier this year, Inquisitr reported that the final months of the year received the “Free Disney Dining” discount, but the room-only discount only went into October. If you can find any free dining rooms still available, you only have about a week-and-a-half left to book them as that window closes soon.

The first offer released is featured on the official website of Walt Disney World and is a room-only discount. Guests will be able to save anywhere from 10 to 20 percent on different levels of resort rooms for the majority of the last three months of the year.

Discounts can be as follows (depending on availability):

Select Disney Value Resorts: 10%

Select Disney Moderate Resorts: 10-15%

Select Disney Deluxe Resorts: 10-20%

Select Disney Deluxe Villas: 10-20%

In order to take advantage of that discount, guests must book by Oct. 7, 2018, for stays most nights Sunday through Thursday for the dates of Oct. 8 through Nov. 8, 2018. For stays most nights between Nov. 11 through Dec. 24, 2018, guests can book through Christmas Eve.

Danny Cox

For those who may not qualify or find availability with the room-only offer, there is another discount to check out. It is listed on the official website of Walt Disney World as well and it is called the “Magical Holidays Vacation Package.”

Guests must book this discount by Christmas Eve and it is for stays on select nights Oct. 8 through Dec. 24, 2018.

This is more of a package deal with tickets and a room, and guests can also add a Disney Dining Plan if they choose to do so. Again, the discount is limited in its availability and does not apply to every single room at all participating resorts.

Some resorts and room types are excluded from both discounts and they include:

Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

3-bedroom villas

Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Little Mermaid standard rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Some people may feel as if a trip to Walt Disney World is simply too expensive and that it’s hard to bring a family and not break the bank. The thing is, Disney offers so much for the price and many don’t realize just the size of the vacation for the cost. Still, no-one minds saving some money and these two new discount offers for late 2018 are sure to make your holidays spooky, merry, and bright.