Demi Lovato Is ‘Forever Grateful’ To Those Who Didn’t Leave During Relapse

Demi Lovato is beloved by millions of fans around the world. She has remained open and honest with her followers about the many struggles she has faced and has inspired others to work through their own. Likewise, the “Confident” singer has been working through her own issues with the assistance of her social media followers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Lovato recently dropped an emotional new single entitled “Sober.” After past struggles with drugs and alcohol, the lyrics to Demi’s new song “indicate that she has unfortunately fallen off of the wagon and relapsed on her sobriety.” Some of the lyrics are as follows.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

After a social media celebration stating that she had been sober for six years, Lovato had relapsed. The single’s creation was one step toward recovery for the singer. A source told US Weekly that “Demi felt terrible about herself and was really depressed. Her new song helped her regain equilibrium.” The source added that Lovato is back on track with her life. Demi is reportedly going to the gym and take better care of herself, sober once again.

The publication told their readers that, as Demi Lovato performed her newest single “Sober” for the first time, three days after it’s confessing release, she did so through tears.

After the heartfelt performance, Demi took to social media to share a message with her Twitter followers.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”

Demi Lovato later had the word “free” tattooed on her pinkie finger. Her crew showed their support by getting matching ink. Lauren Einbinder of Philymack shared a photo of their identical tattoos on Instagram.

In her most recent Instagram post, the pop star once again praised the outstanding support of her fans and followers. In a heartfelt message geared toward her millions of fans, family, supporters, and the ones who never left her, Demi stated: “you are my light.” Furthering her statement by saying she will be “forever grateful.”

In the short video posted by Demi on social media, she is heard telling the packed house that they all “look beautiful.” The crowd, lit by nothing more than a slew of cell phones looks like “millions and millions of stars.” A special thank you was sent out to a massive fanbase the singer refers to as “Lovatics.”