Christina El Moussa Gets Her Own Show After Awkwardly Filming ‘Flip or Flop’ With Ex, Tarek El Moussa

"I'm excited to do my own thing."

It isn’t always easy doing business with your ex, which is why Christina El Moussa is excited to start something of her own.

According to People, the mother of two is set to get her own show on HGTV titled Christina on the Coast. Christina is currently starring in the seventh season of her hit show, Flip or Flop, alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. And while it hasn’t always been fun starring alongside her former spouse, Christina still feels as though it’s important to be real in front of the cameras.

“We’re a couple that got divorced on TV and we could have just brushed right over it but I think it makes sense for everyone to see what it’s like to work with your ex-spouse. It’s important.”

The new show will follow Christina and her kids, seven-year-old Taylor and two-year-old Brayden as they make the move from Yorba Linda, California to ritzy Orange County, California. Christina says that she is excited to her her own thing and the new show will be “light-hearted” and it feels like a “win-win.”

There is set to be eight episodes in the season with the first episode in the show following Christina as she moves, decorates, and designs her new home. The remaining seven episodes in the series will show Christina doing what she does best — helping people turn their outdated homes into something more modern and chic.

In an interview, the mother of two confessed that she is excited to take part in the new show because it will let her focus more on the design aspect, which she really enjoys.

“That’s always been what I’m good at, and people are always asking me to come help them do their house. It’s going to be fun to be able to add my taste, and not have a flip budget,” she dished.

The new series is currently filming and Christina says that despite the divorce, she still feels really blessed to be able to have what she has in her life at the moment. But, she also confesses that she is always looking to do something “bigger and better” and she doesn’t let herself get complacent.

On her Instagram page today, Christina broke news to fans that she would be starring in her own show in the near future and the response was very positive. Within just two hours of the post, Christina’s followers have already given the show a big thumbs up with over 26,000 likes in addition to 900 plus comments. The overwhelming response was positive, with many fans chiming in to let Christina know that they will definitely be tuning into her new show.

“Congrats Christina! I will definitely be watching!”

“So happy for you,” another fan wrote.

Christina on the Coast will debut on HGTV early next year.