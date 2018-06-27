‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Says She’s ‘More Driven’ After Giving Birth To Son James

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is opening up about her life as a mother of two. The MTV personality says that it is much different to be a mother this time around.

According to a June 27 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Amber Portwood says things are so much different now that her baby boy has arrived. The Teen Mom OG star says she was clueless when her oldest child, Leah, was born. Amber was a teenager when she first became a mother, and now she’s in a much more stable place now and things are more calm for her with her infant son, James.

“I was clueless. I didn’t want to ask questions because I didn’t want to sound young or stupid … This is a chance for me to really show what kind of mother I am. Before, I wasn’t mature nor was the relationship right,” she adds. “I want to make sure I don’t fall into old patterns and get into a depressed state. I have to take care of myself. Healthy mommy, healthy baby. I’m more driven and have the means to take care of a baby better,” Portwood told the magazine.

Amber Portwood and her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, welcomed their son, James Andrew Glennon, back on May 8. The couple stunned fans when they announced the pregnancy after only a few months of dating. However, the pair seem to be thriving since welcoming their son.

The Teen Mom OG star says that Andrew has been a wonderful father to James, and that he “loves” taking care of the baby. “He is such an amazing man,” Amber says. In addition, Portwood reveals that Glennon was afraid she may suffer from postpartum depression and has been checking up on her and making sure she feels loved. “It’s almost perfect,” the reality star claims.

While many Teen Mom OG viewers would think that since things are going well and the couple already share a child together that they may be thinking about getting married. However, Amber says that while she and Andrew are very “happy,” the pair “haven’t talked about marriage.”

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s journey as parents to baby James will likely be one of the main storylines when Teen Mom OG returns to the network later this year. All eyes will be on the couple as they welcome little James and learn to parent the baby boy.