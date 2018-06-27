Carole Radziwill Slams Bethenny Frankel For Agenda, Says She And Tinsley Mortimer Aren’t ‘Thick As Thieves’

According to Carole, Bethenny went into 'RHONY' Season 10 with an agenda.

Carole Radziwill is still confused about where her ongoing feud with Bethenny Frankel began.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Weekly Pregame with host Daryn Carp, the Real Housewives of New York City star spoke to Carp about Frankel’s Season 10 agenda and suggested she had concocted a narrative for the season that was completely incorrect.

“Bethenny came in hot this season. She came in, with I think an agenda,” Radziwill explained. “She had this whole story in her head, this narrative, none of which is true.”

Radziwill went on to shut down a number of false allegations made against her by her former friend, including Frankel’s statement regarding the closeness of Radziwill’s relationship with their co-star, Tinsley Mortimer.

“Yes, I did get my hair cut. No, I don’t care about hair and selfies and clothing anymore than I did last year, two years ago, ten years ago,” she said. “Tinsley and I aren’t thick as thieves. I don’t have time to be thick as thieves. I’m not that girl. I don’t want to be with anyone 24/7.”

Throughout the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, Radziwill and Mortimer were friendly and months prior, Radziwill introduced Mortimer to her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Scott Kluth.

Continuing on to Carp, Radziwill said that for reasons she does not understand, Frankel decided that she was upset about their friendship in some way and wanted to characterize Radziwill as something she is not.

“I’m not sure why she thought she was going to get away with that,” Radziwill added.

Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel have been at odds for the past several episode of the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City and recently, it was revealed that Frankel had been unhappy with Radziwill’s boyfriend after he declined to act as her photographer as she attempted to help residents of Puerto Rico bounce back from Hurricane Maria.

As fans may recall, Frankel offered Adam Kenworthy an opportunity to work alongside her but because the position was unpaid, Kenworth declined.

Radziwill suggested that she and Frankel had made peace at some point earlier this year but considering Radziwill’s latest comments about Frankel’s behavior during Season 10, their issues are far from over.

To see more of Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.