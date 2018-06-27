Pete Davidson Elinsts ‘Queer Eye’ Star To Dress Him For His Wedding To Ariana Grande

He's looking to up his fashion game as he moves forward in his relationship with the pop diva.

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has enlisted the help of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy fashion expert Tan France to help him ready his wedding wardrobe for when he ties the knot to fiancee Ariana Grande. The couple became engaged in June of 2018 after less than two months of dating.

France told Page Six he’ll “absolutely” be assisting with Davidson’s attire for his wedding. “He asked if I’d help him, the answer is yes.”

The two first worked together after France assisted Davidson with his wardrobe for a Saturday Night Live sketch. Reportedly, Davidson was revamping his look at the time to impress then-girlfriend of two years Cazzie David’s family. Page Six reported that France helped Davidson with his former “guido trash” look and gave it a “cool upgrade.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, France confirmed that he “just went shopping with [Davidson] a couple of days ago.”

There was no confirmation from France on whether the trip was for Davidson’s and Grande’s upcoming wedding.

“I’m very, very, happy for them. I couldn’t be more happy,” France told WWHL host Andy Cohen. “I think if anybody finds love, that’s amazing. I will always support that.”

Davidson and Grande recently celebrated her 25th birthday with a rousing round of karaoke with friends. People Magazine reported the twosome teamed up to sing Evanescence’s 2003 hit “Bring Me to Life.” The performance was captured on Grande’s Instagram story as she showed the twosome singing both the lead and backup vocals for the track.

The Saturday Night Live actor also shared a photo of himself tenderly carrying the singer on his back on Instagram, which he posted minutes after midnight to be the first one to wish her congratulations on her special day.

“Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! You’re my favorite person that ever existed I love you so much,” Davidson wrote in the caption to the photo, Grande can be seen wearing a tiny black dress, stiletto boots, and her signature long ponytail.

Grande recently teased fans with a Twitter clip showing a brief snippet of new music from her latest album Sweetener. Fans tweeted to the singer to ask what a song she teased was about and whom it was really about, to which she responded on the social media site that a track on the album was inspired by Davidson.

Sweetener is set to be released on August 17, 2018.