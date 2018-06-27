Kris Jenner Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘The Strongest Person I Know’ In Sweet Birthday Message

Kris Jenner is showering her daughter Khloe Kardashian with love this week as Khloe celebrates her 34th birthday on Wednesday. Kris couldn’t help but take to social media to gush over her daughter on her special day and even posted a slideshow of throwback photos of Khloe through the years.

According to a June 27 report by People Magazine, Kris Jenner laid it on thick when it came to wishing Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday. Jenner posted a special message via Instagram to honor her daughter and even called her the “strongest” person she knows.

“Happy birthday to my bunny @khloekardashian!! Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day. You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion,” Kris Jenner captioned the slideshow.

Jenner also went on to reveal what a pleasure it has been to see Khloe Kardashian become a mother and watch her with her newborn daughter, True Thompson.

“This year we celebrate you being a new mommy, and all the amazing blessings that brings. To watch you with baby True brings me the greatest joy. I love you to the moon and back!! You deserve the world,” Kris added.

It has been quite the year for Khloe Kardashian. The reality star not only welcomed her first child, but she also created a very successful clothing line called Good American. However, it hasn’t been all smiles for Kardashian over the past 12 months.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to baby True.

Khloe Kardashian had a big decision in front of her and decided to stand by her man and stay with him in Cleveland. The couple worked on their relationship together before heading back to L.A. in June. Kardashian recently spoke out about her decision to stay with Thompson following the shocking cheating scandal and revealed that she is “proud” of how strong she has been and that it has been very hard to rebuild following the devastating blow.

“Everyone knows Khloe plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” a source said of the Kardashian/Jenner family’s relationship with Tristan Thompson. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloe.”