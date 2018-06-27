Four Beautiful Canopic Jars Dating From The 26th Dynasty Have Been Discovered In Luxor

The jars made of Egyptian alabaster were found by excavators at the South Asasif necropolis and once belonged to Lady of the House Amenirdis.

Mostafa Waziri, the general secretary of the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt, recently made the announcement that excavation work at the South Asasif necropolis in Luxor has yielded four canopic jars made of Egyptian alabaster that were found to date back to the 26th Dynasty and once belonged to the “Lady of the House Amenirdis.” The lids of these jars have all been carved into unique shapes to differentiate them and include a man, a falcon, a baboon and a jackal.

As Ahram Online report, the canopic jars had been discovered 50 centimeters below the surface of a burial chamber that had been constructed crowded up into a hall belonging to tomb TT391.

While the jars are still in fairly good shape despite their advanced age, Wazira did explain that one of the jars had shattered due to water pressure from floods.

“Although the jars are in situ in a very good conservation condition, they had fallen over the time under the pressure of flood water and one of them was broken into several fragments.”

Elena Pischikova, director of the South Asasif Conservation Project, stated that despite the flooding that occurred at the Luxor site, the canopic jars still held very large quantities of resin inside them.

“Although the contents of the jars were damaged by floodwater they still contain a large amount of resin.”

Canopic jars discovered in tomb of Karabasken in Luxor – Egypt Today https://t.co/inaazT79Xs — Glenn Meyer (@ARCENCPostings) June 26, 2018

The four canopic jars all measure in at different sizes that range from 35.5 to 39.4 centimeters, and the entire design of the jars, with the “Lady of the House Amenirdis” inscribed in one horizontal line placed in two vertical columns, shows it to belong to the 26th Dynasty.

The South Asasif Conservation Project that made this discovery is a joint Egyptian and American venture that first began its work back in 2006, with the lofty goal of exploring tombs that are found in the South Asasif necropolis and trying to restore them as much as possible back to their original condition.

So far, the organization has managed to reconstruct two halls belonging to the tomb of Karakhamun (TT 223), and Pischikova noted that there will be paintings and relief carvings in different tombs once the restoration work is complete.

“The restored tombs will feature sophisticated relief carving and painting of the 25th and 26th dynasties.”

Ancient canopic jars discovered in Egypt's Luxor https://t.co/FtcmvYyKCO — Middle East Star (@Middleeaststar) June 27, 2018

It is believed that the four canopic jars discovered in Luxor would have once held viscera.