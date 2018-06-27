Joanna Gaines Opens Up About Baby Crew, Says That She ‘Feels 25 Again’

It’s still hard for Joanna Gaines to wrap her head around the fact that she is now a mother of five.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their son, Crew Gaines, to their family over the weekend. Of course, the couple also shared the news with their army of followers on Instagram, with a sweet message to welcome their son into the world.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

Now, the reality TV star couple is opening up about their growing brood to People. As most fans already know, Chip and Joanna are already parents to 13-year-old Drake, 11-year-old Ella, 10-year-old Duke, and 8-year-old Emmie. That means that the gap between Emmie and Crew is eight years, which doesn’t seem like a lot until you think of it like Joanna does.

“We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college this little one will only be 10. It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids and it’s just such a sweet thing.”

And because of the age gap, Joanna confesses to the publication that she almost needs to re-learn everything since it’s been so long since she has taken care of a newborn. The 40-year-old even shared that she basically feels like she’s 25-years-old again because having a baby gives her “an extra kick” in her step.

The Fixer Upper star also made it known that she and Chip have always been spontaneous in their lives and they have never been really big planners, more so just rolling with life as they go. But even though the couple really has no idea what is yet to come, Joanna confesses that they are still excited for the ride.

“I think one thing about me and Chip is that we never like to look really far in advance and plan, that’s never been how we are. I joke with my friends that I’m going to be that 45-year-old who’s pregnant.”

And it doesn’t seem like Joanna and Chip are the only ones who are thrilled with the birth of baby Crew. Like their fans, Joanna’s four children couldn’t wait to meet their new baby brother. A few days ago, Joanna posted a sweet photo of all of her kids standing outside of her hospital room, waiting to go in and see the newest addition to their family.

How sweet!