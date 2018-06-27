Meghan Markle ‘Excites’ And ‘Impresses’ Queen Elizabeth Reports Us Weekly

The newest royal family member has reportedly won over the reigning monarch since her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle has reportedly “excited” and “impressed,” Queen Elizabeth with her eagerness to learn the royal ropes says a new report by Us Weekly. Since she wed the queen’s grandson Prince Harry on May 19, the new Duchess of Sussex has been taken under the monarch’s wing, allowing her an insider look at royal life.

A source close to the royal family told Us Weekly that her majesty “has met Meghan on more than a few occasions, privately and publicly. It’s been a fantastic opportunity for her to get to know more about Meghan and where her passions lie.”

Unlike her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Markle did not have the skill-set to easily navigate her way into life within the palace walls. Middleton slowly learned the ropes through her years of dating her now-husband Prince William before she formally took her place in the monarchy.

Markle, a former actress, needed to learn quickly in order to adapt not only to living in the public eye as a royal but learning the family’s etiquette rules as well.

The Duchess of Sussex attended her first solo royal engagement alongside the reigning monarch at the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge at Catalyst Science Discovery Centre June 14 in Chesire, England, as reported by Us. Photos showed the two seated together in what looked to be a loving relationship.

During one point in the afternoon, Markle could be heard asking how the Queen would like to proceed into her waiting vehicle.

“What is your preference?” she asked, as reported by Us. “You go first,” the Queen replied, as the former actress said: “Oh, okay.” This gesture of goodwill by the queen was likely a way to allow Markle to navigate a potential royal faux pas on her first official engagement without husband Prince Harry alongside her.

John Stillwell / AP Images

Us reported that the source continued of Markle, “she has quickly demonstrated that she is intelligent, polite and keen to learn,” to the queen. The source added that the former Suits star’s “enthusiasm towards living a life of service and humanitarianism excites the queen and it’s just the type of vim and vigor she likes to see in someone.”

The source also noted that Markle is impressed by her new grandmother-in-law as well. “She has a brilliant sense of humor. That’s one of the first things that brought her and Meghan closer,” said the source, as reported by Us. “It’s that warm side of her that has made Meghan feel so at ease.”