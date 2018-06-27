Kelly Clarkson’s Tennessee Mansion Still For Sale After A Year On The Market

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are still trying to unload their Tennessee home as they settle into their new California place.

Kelly Clarkson is still a country girl at heart, but she has a home in Tennessee that she has been trying to sell for a while. The Hendersonville estate has been on the market for more than a year now and so far, the American Idol winner and Voice mentor hasn’t been able to unload it.

Variety details that Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock are now primarily based in California and they recently purchased a custom-built nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion in a gated community in Encino. The Los Angeles Times notes that they paid $8.5 million for the new place that was built this year and it is a two-story place with a farmhouse feel. It seems that they paid the asking price and the estate was only on the market for a few days.

Clarkson’s new home has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a home theater, a wine cellar, a chef’s kitchen, and a master suite with a balcony, fireplace, and oversized dressing room. The farmhouse-style house also has a two-story guesthouse on the property.

Blackstock and Clarkson’s new California house sits on a half-acre lot and has a pool, spa, barbecue island, covered patio, and sunken lounge next to the pool that has a fire pit. It sounds as if the home is geared toward entertaining and it’s got a wide porch along the front of the home that will surely give Clarkson a feel of the country living she left behind in Tennessee.

Kelly and Brandon’s Tennessee place went on the market in March 2017. The Hendersonville estate, which is located about 45 minutes from Nashville, currently has an $8.75 million price tag. It is a home with just over 20,000 square feet of space that includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms.

The Tennessee home sits on just over four acres of land and Kelly and Brandon purchased the place in 2012 for $2.86 million. The entry has twin curved staircases and a double-height foyer, and the sitting room has a black marble fireplace.

There’s custom barn-wood cabinetry in the kitchen along with a hearthstone fireplace in the family room. Clarkson and Blackstock’s home also has a game room with a wet bar, a home theater, a sand-pit volleyball court, a playground, a swimming pool, spa, dining cabana, and private boat dock.

While Clarkson and Blackstock are spending much of their time in California these days, it seems that they plan to maintain a place in Tennessee. Apparently, they plan to build a new home that is closer to Nashville, but it seems having the Hendersonville home on the market for such an extended period of time is perhaps delaying these plans.

There is no question that the Tennessee home of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s that is on the market is a gorgeous estate, it just needs to find the right buyer. In the meantime, it sounds as if the family, which includes children River Rose and Remington Alexander, is settling into their new California home nicely.