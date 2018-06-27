Khloe Kardashian Wax Figure Unveiled To Honor Her 34th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her 34th birthday on Wednesday, and Madame Tussauds is honoring the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star by unveiling a brand new wax figure of the blonde bombshell.

According to a June 27 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian’s wax figure looks just like the reality star, donning long, wavy, blonde hair and full lips. The statue also wore a black lace bodysuit and fitted skinny jeans, an outfit that Khloe has been photographed wearing in the past.

Khloe Kardashian’s wax figure is positioned in front of a flower wall, which has become a staple at any Kardashian/Jenner event, including Khloe’s recent baby shower. The statue even has a pink neon sign hanging above it that reads, “hello gorgeous.” The sign is reminiscent of the one that Kardashian had at her baby shower, which read “Baby Thompson.”

Meanwhile, the real Khloe Kardashian is working hard in the gym to get her former figure back just two months after giving birth to her first child, daughter True, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been on the rocks since the baby’s birth as the NBA star was busted cheating on Khloe with multiple women just days before little True was born.

Recently, Khloe spoke out about her decision to stay with Tristan after his shocking cheating scandal. Kardashian told a fan on social media who had called her a hypocrite that she was “proud” of how strong she has been, and that it has been incredibly hard to rebuild her relationship following the betrayal.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Khloe wrote.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson also sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted out together in L.A. for a friend’s birthday celebration and fans noticed that Khloe was wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

Although Khloe and Tristan have not spoken out on the engagement speculation or said much about Thompson’s cheating scandal, fans are hopeful that they will get to see much more of the couple’s relationship when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this summer.