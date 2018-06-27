R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Details Singer’s Abuse, Saying He Tied Her Up

Andrea Kelly is detailing how her ex-husband R. Kelly allegedly abused and punished her for not following his rules when they were married.

Andrea, the choreographer who previously appeared on the VH1 reality television show Hollywood Exes, is providing more insight about her nearly 13-year marriage to R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Robert Kelly. In an interview with Inside Edition this week, Andrea recalled being tied up and left on the side of the bed while her then-husband slept.

According to Andrea, she was like a prisoner in their Chicago home and was not allowed to leave without her famous ex-husband’s permission. If she did not call R. Kelly, “daddy” punishment would ensue, the choreographer told Inside Edition.

Aside from screaming at her, she said the singer would throw things and use physical violence against her. Andrea said she finally found the courage to leave after calling a domestic abuse hotline.

With only $2,500 and a bag, she took her children and never looked back.

“It really was like the scene out of a movie,” an emotional Andrea told Inside Edition. “We drove off [into] the sunset and I never went back.”

While the singer has previously denied all abuse allegations brought against him, Andrea refers to him as a “monster.” Earlier this month, she came forward to first publicly level claims of abuse against her ex-husband.

In an interview with TV One’s daytime talk show Sister Circle, Andrea explained why she decided to come forward with her story almost 10 years after her divorce from R. Kelly. Andrea said that God led her to research domestic violence on her computer because she didn’t even realize that was her experience.

“I kept scrolling and at the end of the domestic violence awareness website, there was a questionnaire,” she said in between tears. “There were 17 questions and they ask you, ‘Has your abuser ever done…?’ Of the 17, Robert had done 15 to me.”

Now, Andrea said she believes it is time for her ex-husband to begin healing. The R&B singer has faced multiple allegations throughout his career including a Buzzfeed report last year that accused him of leading a cult of women that he abuses.

Last April a social media campaign called #MuteRKelly gained national attention after it was backed by the Time’s Up Campaign which called for an investigation into allegations of misconduct brought against R. Kelly. The singer responded by calling the efforts a “greedy conscious and malicious conspiracy” in previous Rolling Stone reports.