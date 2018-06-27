Laurie Metcalf Reveals Worst Thing About George Clooney’s ‘Roseanne’ Appearances

Is there ever a "worst thing" when the handsome actor is involved?

Roseanne star Laurie Metcalf spilled the tea about the worst part of having George Clooney as an on-screen love interest during Season 1 of the ABC comedy in a hilarious exchange on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live After Show.

Entertainment Tonight reported that when Metcalf was asked about “the best and worst part of having George Clooney as a lover on Roseanne,” she had an epic answer.

“Well, the best was the season we got to do together, alluding to us having a romantic relationship,” the Tony and Oscar winner shared of her small-screen experience with the Academy Award-winning actor.

“It was the best, that was fun,” she continued.

The worst for the actress? Knowing that any love scenes she shared with the hunky actor were going to be short-lived as Clooney was only signed for one season.

“And the worst, the worst was when for some reason he didn’t come back after season 1,” Metcalf quipped. She then deadpanned, “Whatever happened to George?”

The iconic television and film actor first appeared on the hit ’90s sitcom back in 1988 as Booker Brooks. Booker was a foreman at the factory where Roseanne, Jackie, and their friends worked. Booker was also Jackie’s love interest for one season.

Metcalf and co-stars John Goodman and Sara Gilbert will all return for a retool of Roseanne titled The Conners. One month after ABC canceled the reboot of Roseanne, the network announced the retool will premiere in the fall of 2018 without the original sitcom’s creator and star Roseanne Barr.

The remaining cast members said in a statement published by CNN, “We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts but in the hearts and homes of our audience.”

“The spinoff will continue to portray contemporary issues that are as relevant today as they were 30 years ago,” ABC shared in a statement.

The hotly anticipated March 2018 reboot of Roseanne was canceled after Barr posted a racist comment about Valerie Jarrett and offensive comments about Chelsea Clinton and other political figures on Twitter. The network then canceled the series.

In a statement as reported by CNN, Barr stated she regretted “the circumstances that have caused me to be removed” from the show.

“I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved,” she said in the statement.