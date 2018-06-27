WWE News: Full Roster List Of Superstars Confirmed For The New NXT UK Brand

The newest brand in WWE has quite an impressive roster with which to get their start.

The last few weeks have been huge for WWE and especially the wrestling fans over in Europe who have had TV tapings, a tournament, and are now getting their very own brand. During the tapings at Royal Albert Hall last week, Triple H and the iconic British wrestler Johnny Saint announced the creation of NXT UK. With it now being known that this will be the fourth brand under the WWE banner, it’s time to check out the roster list of superstars and it’s incredibly strong

Pete Dunne has been the WWE United Kingdom Champion for quite a long time and he has made his presence known in NXT quite often. With the popularity of WWE over in Europe and the second annual WWE UK Championship tournament taking place, it seemed only right to give them their own brand.

On June 29, NXT UK will hold its first set of television tapings where eight episodes will be taped at once. That is very much how NXT does it in the United States as numerous shows will be taped one or two nights to set up things for a couple of months.

With the dream of Triple H spreading around the world and creating another branch of his brand, it’s time to look at the roster list.

WWE

PW Insider was able to put together a rather impressive list of who is likely on the NXT UK roster and it’s quite extensive. This is subject to change, but it is based on appearances at the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament.

Pete Dunne – current WWE UK Champion

Trent Seven

Tyler Bate

Mark Andrews

Travis Banks

Mark Coffey

Joe Coffey

Eddie Dennis

Jack Gallagher

Noam Dar

Jordan Devlin

Sam Gradwell

El Ligero

Saxon Huxley

Amir Jordan

Ashton Smith

Tyson T-Bone

Dave Mastiff

Flash Morgan Webster

Wild Boar

Wolfgang

Kenny Williams

Isla Dawn

Jinny

Killer Kelly

Charlie Morgan

Toni Storm

Nina Samuels

As you can see from the list, Triple H isn’t starting off small with this new brand as NXT continues to go global and spread to more countries. It would not be surprising to see other NXT brands pop up in different countries such as Japan, Canada, and even Mexico.

Some people may think that the popularity of wrestling is declining since ratings aren’t what they were back in the ’90s. The thing is, technology has simply evolved and many fans are watching wrestling in other ways, but it’s still popular and maybe more than ever. The fact that WWE has brought forward a fourth brand and the immense size of the starting roster for NXT UK proves that wrestling is going just as strong as ever.