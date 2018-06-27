President Trump Claims Maxine Waters’ “Crazy Rants” Have Made Her “The Unhinged Face” Of Democratic Party

Following a prominent video rising to public attention showing California Rep. Maxine Waters calling for Trump administration officials to be cast out of businesses and publicly heckled, the GOP strikes back.

Controversial California Rep. Maxine Waters is making headlines again as she bore the brunt of President Trump’s tweets this morning according to The Hill. Sharing the social media spotlight with Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi, Waters was called out by the President as contributing to what he described as “the unhinged FACE of the Democrat party”.

Congratulations to Maxine Waters, whose crazy rants have made her, together with Nancy Pelosi, the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party. Together, they will Make America Weak Again! But have no fear, America is now stronger than ever before, and I’m not going anywhere! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

Waters finds herself the target of this administration’s ire after a public speech made in front of a small crowd in Los Angeles according to CNN. During her speech, Waters encourages her supporters to harass Trump administration officials wherever they might find themselves in public, be it a restaurant or a gasoline station, and to cast them out. While the speech drew some support from those assembled, it was widely rebuked by influencers on both sides of the widening partisan divide according to CNN.

“… and if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome. Any more. Anywhere.” Waters said to her supporters at the rally.

For her part, Rep. Waters dismisses that her words were in the service of violent agitation according to CBS Los Angeles. Speaking to the media, Waters pointed the finger at the President and insisted that he is lying, and further insisted that her words did not call for harm.

“Trump is the one who is creating the lies, trying to have people believe that I talked about harming people. There’s nowhere in my statement, anytime, any place, that we talked about harm.”

The GOP is not taking this increasing war of words lightly, nor are they resting on their laurels. Releasing a video to YouTube late last night, the Republicans seem to think that the non-stop attacks on the President and his administration are net winner for them in terms of public support. The video, entitled “The Left in 2018: Unhinged”, notably features Maxine Waters’ speech in Los Angeles as well as the key word used in President Trump’s most recent tweet: “unhinged”.

Joining Waters in the GOP produced video are comedian Bill Maher, and his call to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to remove the 45th President from office – as well as Samantha Bee, Kathy Griffin, Madonna, Johnny Depp, and Snoop Dogg. All of the aforementioned celebrities have shared notable public criticisms of President Trump, from Snoop Dogg shooting a Trump lookalike in his music video for “Lavender” to Kathy Griffin holding up a bloody, decapitated model of the President’s head. Johnny Depp is portrayed opining as to when the last time was an actor assassinated a President, Michelle Wolf calls Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders an “Uncle Tom for White Women”. Samantha Bee’s infamous name-calling of Ivanka Trump as a “feckless c***” is also on display.

No matter one’s particular politics, it seems hard to deny that the American electorate is becoming increasingly polarized in their support of, or opposition to, President Trump and his administration. This scenario seems unlikely to dissipate anytime soon as both parties ramp up their rhetoric in an attempt to excite their bases and attract new supporters in advance of the midterm elections to be held this coming November.