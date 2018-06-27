‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Blasts Peggy Sulahian’s Husband: ‘Diko’s A Little B***h!’

Tamra Judge is continuing her rant against the husbands of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'

Tamra Judge is no fan of Peggy Sulahian or her husband, Diko Sulahian.

During an appearance on her friend Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, the longtime Real Housewives of Orange County cast member and her co-star, Shannon Beador, reacted to the host bringing up the couple.

“You mean the f**king lunatic, Peggy Sulahian?” Beador asked, according to a June 26 report from Reality Blurb.

“You’re making my skin crawl with that accent. It brings back memories,” she added as McDonald poked fun at Sulahian’s accent.

After Beador took some time to diss Sulahian, Judge took aim at her husband.

“Diko’s a little b**ch,” she said.

The Sulahian family joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2017 for the show’s 12th season. Then, after filming wrapped on the Season 12 reunion special, Sulahian took to her Instagram page and confirmed that she would not be participating in the show’s upcoming 13th season.

“What an exciting experience it was to be part of The Real Housewives of Orange County! It was an honor to be the 100th housewife and to be part of the Bravo family,” she wrote. “I am extremely proud of being the 1st Armenian-American Housewife and sharing my culture with the world.”

“I’ve realized what’s most important is leading a healthy and happy life, surrounded by people who care and love you,” she added.

Tamra Judge has been appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County for years and for her first few season of the show, she was often dissed for her mean behavior. Then, she decided to turn her life around as she found God and got baptized on the show.

Now, however, years after her baptism, Judge seems to have returned to her mean girl behavior as she continues to make outrageous comments about a number of men on the Bravo TV series.

Also during her time on Heather McDonald’s podcast with Shannon Beador, Judge took aim at the husband of Lydia McLaughlin, suggesting he is gay and telling him to “come out of the closet.” Judge then targeted the estranged husband of Alexis Bellino, claiming Jim is actually on the verge of going to jail.

In addition to her jail comment about Jim Bellino, Judge suggested his divorce filing against Alexis was fake and made only to cover his butt for potential crimes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 premieres on Bravo TV on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m.