XXXTentacion Murder Suspects Are Still Being Sought By Police

Rapper XXXTentacion was gunned down in Florida last week.

Just one week after his brutal murder rocked the hip-hop community, the United States Marshals have gotten involved in XXXTentacion’s murder.

TMZ is reporting that U.S. Marshals and Broward County Sheriff’s Dept. are working in tandem to find additional suspects responsible for the rapper’s murder in Pompano Beach. To date, only 20-year-old Dedrick D. Williams has been arrested in conjunction with the murder, but two other suspects have disappeared.

According to XXL Magazine, Williams pleaded not guilty to XXXTentacion’s murder just about one hour before this writing. Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges through his attorney, Mauricio Padilla, who took the time to criticize the media for their coverage of his client and his connection to the infamous murder.

“It’s difficult when you’re dealing with media cases because as you know they take a life of their own nowadays with social media. But we’re really focused on trying this case in a court of law and not in the court of public opinion,” he said.

Authorities now believe that XXXTentacion’s murder was a robbery gone wrong, rather than a “hit” from a rival gang. Their new theory of the crime is, Williams and two other suspects, robbed the rapper at gunpoint while he was waiting in his car with other friends. Williams and his co-conspirators used their SUV to block the rapper from leaving in his car with his friends.

XXXTentacion was shot multiple times when he began to fight back. He was killed almost instantly at the scene of the crime.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with XXXTentacion’s death. Because Florida is a capital punishment state, if Williams is convicted of the charge, he could face the death penalty as punishment.

Meanwhile, in addition to having a child on the way with his girlfriend at the time of his murder, XXXTentacion — who, in life, came under fire for his treatment of both women and LGBTQ people — was said to be “turning his life around” at the time of his murder. He was reportedly trying to make amends to those he’d hurt while he was alive, and was trying to do more charitable work, as well.

Those who wish to pay their final respects to the slain rapper can do so today, June 27, at a public ceremony at the BB&T Center in South Florida. It will feature an open casket viewing of XXXTentacion’s body, and attendees have been asked to refrain from cell phone usage while the ceremony takes place.