Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Body As She Lifts 100-Pound Weights At The Gym

Kim's showing off her body in her gym gear as she lifted heavy weights.

Kim Kardashian is showing off all the hard work at the gym that goes into getting her toned body. Daily Mail reports that the mom of three took to Instagram Stories this week to share a video from the gym, where she claimed to be lifting some pretty heavy weights.

In the clip she shared with fans, Kim could be seen getting pretty serious in the gym as her trainer Melissa Alcantara filmed her lifting weights and squatting while sporting a low-cut white vest top and tight black leggings.

One of the more impressive clips the star uploaded for her fans showed Kardashian lifting a whopping 100 pounds.

“Stop filming me dead lifting 100lbs” Kim captioned the Instagram Stories video, which showed her grunting as she impressively lifted the heavy weights.

“This is really heavy,” one of the captions the reality star wrote read, while another featured in the video said that she needed “to brace myself for how heavy this is.”

After lifting the 100 pounds on a bar, the clip showed Melissa trying to encourage Kim to double her efforts by then working out with a 200-pound weight that was shaped like a tire.

“Ok, this is what she wants me to lift you guys,” Kim said of doubling her weights, before telling her personal trainer, “I’ll jump on it, how about that?”

Daily Mail reported that Kardashian then joked that Melissa was trying to “destroy” her by making her work out so hard with such heavy gym equipment.

“Melissa’s trying to destroy me,” Kardashian quipped in the workout video she shared online this week. “She’s like giving me callouses and… No… that’s not my life.”

But Kim has made no secret of all the hard work she puts in at the gym to get her body in tip-top shape in the past.

Kardashian’s trainer previously spoke out about her work out routine in an interview with People earlier this month, where she confirmed that Kim goes hard when it’s time for her to work out.

In the interview, she admitted that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hates leg days but also revealed that she’s so dedicated to fitness and exercise that Kim gets up early and works out with her an impressive six days a week.

“She’s committed! She knows what it takes, but it’s also really grueling,” Alcantara explained of Kardashian. “It’s heavy, it’s killer, but she’ll be like, ‘Alright, let’s do it!’ She’s a workhorse.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Per In Style, Kim previously praised Melissa, even calling her “super inspiring” during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians before they started working out together.

“She’s super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and she if she could train me,” Kim said at the time of her desire to get the fitness expert to become her personal trainer, revealing that she first discovered her via Instagram.

“She could help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path,” Kardashian added.