‘Counting On’ Stars Jana, Jessa Duggar Arrive In Texas For Sister Jinger’s Baby Birth Says In Touch

The TLC star is ready to welcome her baby girl into the world.

Fans of Counting On star Jinger Duggar have eagerly been anticipating the birth of her and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s first child. The couple, who married in November of 2016, is looking forward to the big event which could reportedly, happen any day now according to a report by In Touch Weekly.

Jinger’s husband Jeremy Vuolo shared two photos on Instagram of his wife’s sisters Jana Duggar and Jessa Duggar, along with Jessa’s husband Ben Seewald and their son Spurgeon on June 25 during their visit to Laredo, Texas where the couple resides.

The Duggar family members are reportedly in town for the birth of Jinger’s first child, reported In Touch. Jana is a midwife, having attended at the births of her sister Jill’s two children and Jessa’s two sons.

Jeremy Vuolo shared a baby bump photo featuring his wife on June 24 with the caption, “ETA: soon.” The couple’s first child is due at some point in July.

The couple announced in January of 2018 that they were expanding their family unit. “The past fourteen months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage. We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning!” the couple wrote on their website.

A weekend visit from family A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jun 24, 2018 at 3:02pm PDT

“Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!” they continued. “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

ETA: soon. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:48am PDT

“Psalm 139:13-14 13 For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. 14 I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well,” they shared.

Fans can’t wait for the latest addition to the Duggar family to be born. “YaY! I’m sooo Happy for you both! Looking forward to seeing your precious Baby!” said one fan on Instagram.

Another shared, “You’re going to great parents! Prayers for safe labor and delivery!”

This latest addition to the ever-growing Duggar clan joins two new babies born in the past year to best friends and sisters-in-law Joy-Anna Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Duggar, wife of Joseph Duggar. Joy-Anna gave birth to a son, Gideon while Kendra also welcomed a son named Garrett.

Counting On airs on TLC. New episodes of the series will air beginning July 30.