Evangeline ‘The Wasp’ Lilly Stings Male Superhero Actors Who Complain About Their Costumes

Evangeline Lilly is no longer Lost, like her breakout TV role on the cult hit show, as she’s set to wow movie audiences with her new Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp. But being a superhero means donning those crazy costumes, and the gorgeous actress has a bone to pick with anyone who complains about how uncomfortable they may be, reports Cinema Blend. It was an interview with BackstageOL where the actress takes her fellow superheroes to task and it’s everything!

The actress shared how she’s heard male superhero actors in the Marvel universe complaining for years about how uncomfortable they are in their suits. She knew hers was comfortable, and it got her thinking.

“Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU [Marvel Comics Universe]’ or have men not had the life experience,” she asked, lifting her leg to show her foot encased in a high-heeled shoe before she continued, “of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good? And they’re just like, ‘What is this? This sucks. Why, why do I have to go to through this’ whereas a woman is like, ‘I don’t know, it’s like normal. I wear heels to work and I’m uncomfortable all day.’ You get used to it, you tune it out.”

That’s not to say the actress didn’t have at least one issue with her gorgeous costume.

“The idea that it took three people to get me in and out of the suit and to go to the bathroom and I needed to ask for help, I felt like I was 3-years-old again… I didn’t like that aspect of the suit, but I love my suit. I think my suit is killer. I think it’s so cool, it’s powerful, it’s modern, it’s strong, sexy and it made me feel like a superhero.”

She certainly rocked it, but most of the world will be delayed in getting to see the new film until August 3, despite the fact that it premieres in the U.S. on July 6, as reported previously by Inquisitr. The reason for the delay? There were fears that the upcoming World Cup might affect international box office sales, which is quite possible. But that doesn’t mean it pleased the movie’s stars, who are anxious for people to see their new film, reports ComicBook.com. Lilly is nervous that the movie could be pirated during that time, which could lead to a bad experience watching it, while Rudd joked that they should try to get the World Cup moved. That would probably be too much, even for a superhero to accomplish.