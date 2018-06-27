‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Teases Wedding Guest List With Fiancée Brittany Cartwright

The newly engaged reality stars are in wedding planning mode.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are in serious wedding planning mode. The Vanderpump Rules lovebirds, who got engaged earlier this month at Neptune’s Net in Malibu, are teasing the guest list for the upcoming nuptials. Jax posted a message to Twitter to inform fans he is diligently working on the couple’s wedding guest list.

“About to start a guest list for the wedding while watching #Staircase on Netflix. Thoughts on this???” the Vanderpump Rules star tweeted to his 291,000 followers.

Jax also posted to his Instagram stories to peek in on his fiancée Brittany, who was hard on work writing down names for the wedding list. At first, Cartwright tried to hide the list from Jax, but then she laughed.

“The first round of our wedding guest list and we’re at 197 people for our first round, first draft. That’s a lot of people!” Taylor said.

Jax and Brittany are just starting their wedding planning, but the couple has confirmed they will exchange vows in Cartwright’s home state of Kentucky. In addition, Jax tweeted some important information about the possible menu, telling fans that Hooters, Taco Bell, and KFC will all be part of either the couple’s engagement, bridal, bachelor, and/or bachelorette parties. Add some Vanderpump Rosé and it sounds like the perfect wedding menu.

Taco Bell has already chimed in with an offer for the reality TV couple to let them know what they need, so perhaps there will be a supply of chalupas and nacho fries in Jax and Brittany’s future. Fans may recall that fellow Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney served Taco Bell at her bridal shower.

As for the bridal party, Taylor and Cartwright aren’t saying anything yet. But a source told Radar Online that Brittany has reportedly already selected the “five women who have been there for her since day one” as the bridesmaids for her big day. The insider said Cartwright and Taylor’s SUR co-workers and Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix, will all serve as bridesmaids for the wedding.

No matter how it all plays out, Vanderpump Rules fans will be privy to all of the juicy details when the new season of the Bravo reality show kicks off next year. Taylor and Cartwright have already promised that their engagement will be shown on the show. And with Brittany’s squad by her side, the wedding planning will surely be a major Vanderpump Rules season 7 storyline—especially since Stassi is now in the party planning business.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo early next year.