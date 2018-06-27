Elon Musk Says Fermi Paradox Study Is Another Sign Humans Need To Colonize Other Planets

It’s no secret that Elon Musk believes that humanity needs to colonize other civilizations if it wants to survive cataclysmic events that could potentially spell the end of mankind as we know it. With a recent study having broken down the Fermi paradox and suggested that the odds of humanity being the universe’s only intelligent civilization might be greater than we think, Musk believes that it’s more important than ever to spread out to other planets and “extend life” beyond Earth.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a team of researchers led by Oxford University’s Anders Sanberg sought to “dissolve” the Fermi paradox by offering a new take on the Drake equation, which was devised by astronomer Frank Drake in the 1960s and sought to determine the number of intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations in our galaxy. As further specified by Business Insider, the study suggested that there’s a 40 percent chance that we are the Milky Way’s only intelligent civilization, and a 33 percent chance humanity is “alone” as far as the entire universe is concerned.

This study piqued the interest of SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, who tweeted on Monday that while it is “unknown” whether humanity is the universe’s only observable civilization, the chance of this being the case gives us “added impetus” to spread out to other planets and colonize them.

“This is why we must preserve the light of consciousness by becoming a space-faring civilization and extending life to other planets.”

Musk argues that the chances humanity is the only advanced civilization is a reason we must leave this planet for the stars https://t.co/kGfGWy3ZI1 — Fast Company (@FastCompany) June 26, 2018

According to Business Insider, Sanberg’s study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, is one of many attempts scientists have undertaken in trying to figure out the Fermi paradox. These include a theory that intelligent civilizations tend to die out too fast to be detected by others via nuclear weapons, climate change, or other factors and another one that suggests these civilizations “wipe out alien races” before they could become a threat to them. Likewise, different Drake equation interpretations point to varying estimates of the number of alien civilizations that might exist, with some suggesting there might be about 100, and others putting the value at closer to one million.

The new theory, however, suggests that the Fermi paradox might not even be valid, as there are certain variables that aren’t properly covered when the Drake equation is being interpreted.

As Business Insider opined, the possibility of mankind being the Milky Way or the universe’s only intelligent civilization “raises the stakes” as far as Elon Musk’s plans to send humans to Mars via the Big Falcon rocket are concerned. The publication stressed that these plans involve using Mars as a “backup drive” in case of destructive natural events, wars, and other possibilities, and if these events can really wipe out the human race, that might mean the end of what is the universe’s only confirmed intelligent form of life.