Lindsay Lohan Talks Tiffany Trump’s Friendship And Has ‘No Feeling’ For The President

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her friendship with Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump who she also addressed in an interview for The New York Times interview this week.

The 31-year-old actress who rose to fame in the late ’90s and early ’00s with movies like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls spoke about her “old friend” Tiffany in the profile.

“[She’s] a really sweet girl,” Lohan said about the 24-year-old daughter of Trump. “Nice person.”

The actress who is currently living in Dubai has also opened up a beach club in Greece and says that Tiffany is planning a trip to visit Mykonos with her this summer. The pair shares the same circle of New York City friends which include Andrew Warren, Abigail Breslin, Peter Brant Jr., and E.J. Johnson.

While it is clear that Lohan has a strong friendship with Tiffany, the actress did not go into detail about her feelings for the president.

@emirateswoman ???????? شكراً A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 22, 2018 at 6:51am PDT

“Here’s the thing: very simple with politics. He’s the president,” she said. ” No matter what anyone says, he’s still the president. I have no feeling. I have no emotion.”

However, Lohan was once more vocal about her friend’s father. Last year, she told Good Morning Britain that she doesn’t see the point in picking on him just because she doesn’t agree with all of his policies.

“I don’t agree with his policies and the things that he’s doing. But at the end of the day, he is the president right now,” she said. “So what’s the point in picking on someone instead of just seeing what they’re capable of or not capable of?”

Lohan echoed similar sentiments on Twitter last year when she thanked those supporting the U.S. and told people to start trusting Trump instead of bullying him. She went on to name Ivanka, Melania, and the president as “kind people.”

Before he became president, Trump shared some crude thoughts about Lohan. In a 2004 interview with shock jock Howard Stern, Trump said that the then 18-year-old Lohan was probably “deeply troubled” because of her “wrecked” father Michael Lohan which could mean she’s “great in bed,” according to CNN.

When CNN reached out to Lohan to respond to the crude comments in 2016, representatives for the actress and budding businesswoman said that she is disregarding Trump’s commentary about her and choosing to focus on positive things like “helping children around the world in need.”