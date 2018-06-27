Hilary posted her incredibly sweet reaction to finding out the gender of her unborn baby.

Pregnant Hilary Duff shared the sweetest video from her recent gender reveal party on social media. E! News reports that the actress and singer shared the sweet moment she found out the gender of her unborn baby with family and friends in a video posted to her Instagram account on June 26.

Hilary took to the social media site this week to give fans a peek at her intimate celebration, which actually took place on Mother’s Day.

The adorable video showed Hilary and her boyfriend, singer/songwriter Matthew Koma, all standing in a line with their friends and family – including Duff’s 6-year-old son Luca – before letting off confetti and dust canons that revealed their unborn baby is a little girl.

Duff explained in the caption that the day she and her boyfriend found out the gender of the baby was “filled with amazing friends, family, mothers, and neighbors.”

“It was such a fun surprise! I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this….. the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge!” she then continued.

Hilary then joked about just how excited she was to be expecting a girl, as she could be seen leaping into the air after the big reveal.

“I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground lol,” she joked, adding the hashtag #hurryuplittlegirlwewanttomeetyou.

Duff and Koma first confirmed when announcing the baby news earlier this year that their baby is a girl.

As Inquisitr confirmed earlier this month, Hilary spilled the beans that she’s pregnant to her fans by revealing that she and Matthew – who have been dating for around a year and a half after first going public with their romance in January 2017 – are expecting a “little princess.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” she wrote on social media.

Hilary has already been pretty open about her pregnancy so far.

As reported by Daily Mail, Duff proudly showed off her baby bump on Instagram earlier this week in a snap that showed her gazing lovingly at her boyfriend while out on what appeared to be a date night.

The pregnant actress sweetly referred to her unborn child as “baby B” in the caption of the adorable snap.

“Everyday we are growing…Baby B is growing…growing is nice with you,” Hilary wrote, adding a red heart emoji to her very sweet caption which revealed her growing baby bump in a long grey dress.

The baby is Hilary’s second child, as she’s already mom to 6-year-old son Luca with her former husband, retired ice hockey player Mike Comrie. The couple were married for six years but divorced in 2016.