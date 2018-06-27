Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien Troll Donald Trump After ‘Lowlife,’ ‘Lost Souls’ Comments

The talk show hosts attempted to make light of the president's disparaging remarks toward them.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Conan O’Brien clapped back at Donald Trump in an epic takedown after the president trolled Fallon and Colbert, calling each one “whimpering lowlifes,” “lost souls” and “no-talent” in both a series of tweets and at a campaign rally.

The issues between the three talk show hosts and the president came to a head on June 26 with a hilarious video where the comedians revealed their take on the current state of affairs in the United States, as reported by Deadline.

According to The Washington Post, in a 58-minute rally at Airport High School Trump called Colbert a “lowlife,” and reviewed his take on the infamous “hair tussle” on Fallon’s show. He also slammed Arnold Schwarzenegger for his TV ratings and accused Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) of “grandstanding” in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

Trump tweeted to Fallon to “be a man” after the Tonight Show host remarked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he “regretted” normalizing Trump with the now-infamous hair-messing appearance.

Deadline reported that Trump called both Fallon and Colbert “whimpering lowlifes,” and “lost souls” and pretended he could not remember Colbert’s name calling him “that guy on CBS.”

The trio joined forces to respond to President Trump’s comments. Both Fallon and Colbert used the bit as their cold opens on Tuesday. O’Brien’s show is on reruns all week, so the bit did not appear on his TBS talk show.

“It’s surprising Trump is orange because, if you ask me, he is bananas! Great monologue!” Stephen Colbert congratulated himself before answering a video call on his laptop, finding Fallon on the other end.

“Hey, lowlife!” Fallon greeted Colbert.

“Hey lost soul!” Colbert responded. “What are you up to?”

“Mostly whimpering,” Fallon admitted.

“Be a man!” Colbert quipped.

“What are you up to?” Fallon asked.

“I’m busy having no talent!” Colbert responded.

The duo then responded to the comments made about them at Trump’s rally. “I heard he said we’re all no-talent, lowlife lost souls,” Fallon said in the bit. “Well, that’s not right. That’s Conan!” Colbert deadpanned.

Colbert then called O’Brien, who was reportedly shaving at the time of the chat. Fallon and Colbert then let O’Brien in on their conversation about Trump, to which the TBS host feigned disbelief that Trump was actually president.

“Donald Trump? The real estate guy who sells steaks? He’s president?! Wow! How’s he doing?” Conan remarked. “Not so good,” Colbert responded. “Oh. Well, guys, give him time!” was O’Brien’s tongue-in-cheek response.

“And, remember, please be civil,” Conan remarked. “If we’re not civil, this thing could start to get ugly.”

The bit ended with Fallon and Colbert making plans to eat at The Red Hen, the restaurant who infamously refused service to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for not agreeing with the president’s policies.

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Tonight Show host Fallon clapped back in a monologue after Trump tweeted at him to “be a man.” “As you may have heard, last night, the president of the United States went after me on Twitter,” Fallon remarked. “So Melania, if you’re watching, I don’t think your anti-bullying campaign is working.”