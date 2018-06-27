‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Tues. June 26: Sizzling Sex For Sally & Wyatt, Pam Suspects Hope, Bill Persists

Sally and Wyatt make love.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, June 26 states that Hope (Annika Noelle) questioned Liam (Scott Clifton) about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) postponing the wedding. Pam interrupts their meeting, and Liam tells Hope that Steffy has requested for more time before tying the knot. He says that Steffy is still adjusting with the demands of being a mother, and Hope understands his points.

Back at her desk, Pam (Alley Mills) tells Charlie (Dick Christie) that Hope and Liam are together in the office but she wonders what Hope is up to. According to She Knows Soaps, Pam believes that Hope is just like her mother inferring that Hope likes to interfere in couples’ relationships. Charlie tells her to mind her own business, but Pam feels that it is her business since Steffy is named for her sister, Stephanie Forrester. She wants Hope to leave Liam and Steffy alone so that they can be a family with Kelly.

Bill (Don Diamont) is also not done pressuring Steffy. Since Steffy has postponed the wedding, she has met the terms of his blackmail and tells him that. However, Bill does not like her calling his conditions “blackmail.” He is convinced that he has done this all for her sake. He feels that Hope and Liam belong together, that Steffy found peace in his arms on the night they slept together, and that he took the bullet from her mother for her. He still maintains that he can commit to her, while Liam’s track record with Hope is less than stellar. Steffy orders him out, but he still maintains that their day will come.

Bill tells a frustrated and unaccepting Steffy that everything he does, he does for her. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZMHipw6Du6 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/iFL7kWSU6j — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 26, 2018

Sally and Wyatt relax at the cliff house. She remarks that his mother certainly doesn’t seem to like her but he replies that his mother has also not made the best decisions in her life. She tells him that it feels good to have a champion to fight her battles again. Although she wishes that she could get a job at Forrester Creations, she really doubts that Eric will hire her.

Bold and the Beautiful recap reveals that the two begin kissing. They talk about when you’re at the bottom, there’s nowhere to go but up. The two snuggle up and talk about their relationship and how it has developed and they kiss. Things get heated, and their clothes come off as their kisses intensify. They have sex in front of the fireplace.

After making love, Sally tells Wyatt that it wasn’t her intention to be vulnerable again. B&B fans know that not too long ago she was waving a gun at him because of the very fact that he is a Spencer. However, she says that she needs his sweet and supportive nature right now.