‘Long Island Medium’ Star Has ‘Moved On’ From Spouse After Seperation

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo and husband Larry separated in September of 2017, but their future as a couple seemed uncertain until a new interview with Larry Caputo revealed some surprising information about the state of the couple’s marriage, his life today, and his future on the TLC hit series.

TMZ interviewed Larry in Santa Monica on June 26 where he revealed that the couple, who had hoped to reconcile their troubled marriage, continue to live on opposite coasts after a trial separation.

The couple, who were married for 28 years, announced in December via a statement published by People Magazine, that they had decided to separate.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children,” the statement read. “We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.” The couple shares two adult children, Larry Jr. and Victoria.

People reported Theresa’s admission on an episode of Long Island Medium that her career as a medium has “affected every relationship in my life.”

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart,” she said of her and Larry’s split on the series. “I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that. It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

Larry remarked to TMZ that the couple’s future apart from one another seems cemented.

“I came out here the end of September and I’ve been here ever since, 9 months now. The separation was a three month trial period and we’ve moved on from that point,” the former reality star remarked.

Theresa’s ex-then dropped a bombshell statement that will devastate fans of the popular TLC series and the couple.

“We’re in divorce proceedings. That’s been going on for the last six months. I don’t know when we will finalize it but that’s where we’re at. I’m doing fine she’s doing well. I’m happy, we’ve moved on with our lives,” he explained.

Caputo then revealed he has found another woman to share his life with. Said the ex-reality star, “I am fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special but I’ll leave it at that.”

As for his appearance on the 13th season of the series, whose airdate has yet to be announced, Caputo lamented, “I don’t know that the status [of my time on the show] is. All I can say is the fans will have to tune in and watch. I don’t know if I will be involved anymore.”

Long Island Medium airs on TLC.