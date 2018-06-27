‘Jersey Shore’ Star Released From Jail After Domestic Battery Arrest

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex-Jen Harley has reportedly been released from jail after being arrested for domestic battery against the reality star on Sunday, June 24.

The Clark County Detention Center confirmed to People Magazine that Harley posted bond and was no longer in their custody. Harley was arrested in Las Vegas for domestic battery after she and Magro got into a fight while driving home from a barbecue, according to a report by TMZ.

Magro allegedly demanded Harley pull over and let him out of the car. As he got out of the car, Magro got caught in his seat belt and Harley drove off, dragging her former love and injuring him. Their daughter Ariana Sky was in the car at the time.

TMZ reported that sources close to the reality star revealed that Magro has been trying hard to have a good relationship with Harley because “he’s worried she’ll take full custody of their daughter and that’s the only reason he was at a BBQ with her.”

People reported that MTV has had no comment regarding the volatile relationship between Magro and Harley. The former couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky, on April 3.

In early June, E! News reported that the police were called when the couple got into an argument during a visit to Planet Hollywood while Magro was in the midst of shooting season 2 of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

People cited a source close to the couple who said the duo were “better off apart.”

The source was quoted as saying, “they just set each other off and fight constantly. It’s better they are apart, and they are slowly realizing that. It will be better for their daughter in the end.”

Prior to Harley, Magro famously dated his Jersey Shore co-star Sammi Giancola for eight years. The couple’s volatile relationship was part of an ongoing storyline within the reality show, with many episodes dealing with their roommate’s discomfort in the home they all shared while they fought.

Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Denna Nicole Cortese, Mike Sorrentino, Paul DelVecchio and Vinny Guadaganino stood by the couple despite their differences but a few years after the show’s 2012 end, they parted ways for good. Magro then dated Dash Dolls star and Kardashian friend Malika Haqq, whom he met when the two appeared on Season 2 of Famously Single.

The season one finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday, June 28 on MTV.