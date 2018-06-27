Gabrielle Union Poses In A Tiny Bikini In New Beach Photos

Gabrielle revealed her bikini body during a romantic trip with husband Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union is showing off her toned body in a tiny bikini during a recent trip to the beach with husband Dwyane Wade. Daily Mail published new photos of the actress and her husband spending some quality time together at the beach in Ibiza, where Gabrielle proudly flaunted her slim figure in a light green two piece.

The new snaps showed the couple – who married in 2014 – soaking up the sun together in Europe while Gabrielle was smiling from ear to ear as she took a dip in the ocean on June 26.

Union was revealing her seriously toned tummy in the two piece bikini, which she accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and stacked bracelets while enjoying a well-deserved vacation with her professional basketball playing husband.

In addition to the candid paparazzi shots that found their way online this week, 45-year-old Gabrielle also shared a few bikini photos of her own on social media.

The Being Mary Jane actress posted a number of her own vacation snaps on Instagram on June 26, which showed her wading in to the ocean while a number of luxury yachts could be seen in the background as she proudly showed off her body in the skimpy swimwear.

Union captioned the multiple bikini photos by telling her more than 10 million followers on the social media site, “How I De-Stress” alongside a number of smiling face emojis. She then added the hashtag #WadeWorldTour2018, as the loved-up couple have been spotted soaking up the sun in a number of tropical locations over the past few weeks.

Union’s fans clearly appreciated the star showing off her bikini body during their Ibiza trip, as the snaps the star shared received more than 140,000 likes in just over 13 hours while the comments section was flooded with praise from followers complimenting her on her impressive figure.

The latest bikini photos came shortly after Inquisitr reported that Gabrielle sported a bright lime green cut out swimsuit during another romantic trip with Dwyane in May.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The stunning star showed off her body in that swimsuit as the couple spent some time together in the French Riviera.

The new Ibiza bikini snaps come amid some good news for the stunning actress, which could be one of the reasons the star had a big smile on her face while at the beach this week.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Union’s new show L.A.’s Finest, which is a spin-off of the Bad Boys franchise and also stars Jessica Alba, has officially been picked up for a full series by Charter Communications after NBC initially turned down the idea.

Union confirmed the good news on Instagram, sharing how excited she is about her new TV project.

“Cannot wait for you to watch @jessicaalba and I kick a** and take names!” she captioned a promotional photo of herself and Jessica. “13 episodes coming at ya in 2019!”