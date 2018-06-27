‘Fuller House’ To Reunite ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ And ‘Bionic Woman’ Lee Majors & Lindsay Wagner For Season 4

The TV legends reunite 40 years after their classic TV crossover.

Fuller House will roll out the red carpet for two TV legends for its upcoming fourth season. The popular Netflix Full House spin-off will feature classic TV superstars Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner in a Season 4 episode, TV Line reports. The episode is set to tape this week and it will have classic TV fans in a frenzy.

According to TV Line, the episode will play out as follows: Fuller House darlings DJ. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) make plans for a girls night out, but things take an unexpected turn when they realize they’ve accidentally booked themselves on a senior citizens dinner cruise. That’s where they cross paths with ex spouses James and Millie (played by Majors and Wagner), who happen to be former owners of a detective agency

Forty years ago, Lindsay Wagner played Jaime Sommers and Lee Majors played Col. Steve Austin on the ’70s action drama The Six Million Dollar Man (which aired from 1973–1978). Wagner later received her own spinoff series, The Bionic Woman(1976–1978).

There is no word when Fuller House Season 4 will premiere on Netflix, but this Bionic reunion will be worth the wait.

Exclusive: #FullerHouse Reunites The Bionic Woman and The Six Million Dollar Man in Season 4 https://t.co/W2zhl5aRJW via @AndySwift — Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) June 26, 2018

The Fuller House episode marks the second time in the past year that Majors and Wagner have reunited for TV. Last year, the dynamic duo met up in Canada to shoot the 2017 TV movie Eat, Play, Love. Wagner tweeted a photo of herself with Majors on the set of the film, teasing to fans, “On set with Lee Majors filming a new family movie together on the west coast of Canada. #togetheragain.”

While both The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman were canceled in 1978, Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner later reprised their signature roles for three made-for-TV movies together. Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner starred in 1987’s The Return of the Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman, 1989’s Bionic Showdown: The Six Million Dollar Man and the Bionic Woman, and 1994’s Bionic Ever After, where their beloved characters finally tied the knot.

Since its debut in 2016, Fuller House has featured a long list of impressive guest stars. Past seasons of the Netflix hit have including Dancing With the Stars brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy, singer Macy Gray, and the members of the original boy band New Kids on the Block.

The first three seasons of Fuller House are currently available to stream on Netflix.