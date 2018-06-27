‘DWTS’ Kym Herjavec Shows Off Her Amazing Post Baby Body 8 Weeks After Giving Birth

Kym is showing off her post-baby body - and one of her adorable babies - 8 weeks after welcoming twins.

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Herjavec (nee Johnson) is showing off her amazing post-baby body eight weeks after welcoming twins Haven and Hudson into the world with her husband, Shark Tank star and businessman Robert Herjavec. Daily Mail reported that the dancer proudly showed off her slim figure on Instagram Stories this week, sharing a video showing her rocking one of her babies side to side while also adorably putting a dog ear and nose filter on the youngster.

The clip Kym shared showed off her very impressive post-baby body in a black tank top and shorts, while she revealed that her top had a very special design.

Herjavec explained in the Instagram Stories video she shared on June 25 that her shirt actually had a little pouch sewn in to help her hold on to her baby.

“[It’s] the funniest T-Shirt, it’s like a little pouch and I’ve got my little joey in here,” Herjavec said in the clip, joking that she was feeling a lot like a kangaroo from her native country of Australia with her baby in the pouch of her black top.

The star then turned the camera to film her eight week old, who adorably had the puppy filter on their face.

Herjavec then gave fans a better look at her body two months after becoming a mom, posting a video of herself bouncing her baby in her all-black ensemble that showed off her toned legs and arms as she swayed from side to side while holding on to her newborn.

Kym’s latest glimpse at her post-baby body comes shortly after the Dancing with the Stars dancer opened up about how she’s keeping fit after giving birth.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kym has been very vocal about how she’s been working hard to get back into shape, admitting that she “eased back into” exercise and has been doing a lot of Pilates since giving birth.

“I just eased myself [back] into it, because you have to really start all over again, and I love that,” Herjavec explained. “I’m starting to feel like I’ve got abs; I’m starting to feel my abs again, and then I’ve just been doing a little bit of cardio.”

She also revealed that she’s been bringing her twin babies in on her workout, doing squats while holding them.

People reported back in April that Kym and husband Robert welcomed their twins into the world on April 23.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels,” Kym said on Instagram earlier this year, revealing that the babies were born one minute apart from each other.

As Inquisitr shared, Herjavec has been sharing adorable glimpses at her babies on social media ever since, most recently uploaded a very sweet family photo to Instagram while celebrating Robert on Father’s Day.