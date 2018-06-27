Melania Trump Is ‘A Con Artist,’ Claims GOP Strategist, ‘It Goes With The Last Name’

GOP strategist Steve Schmidt, who was a presidential campaign manager for Senator John McCain in 2008, tweeted about Melania Trump, calling the first lady a con artist, according to Newsweek. Some observers have perceived Melania’s anti-bullying campaign and call for kindness as inauthentic.

In a speech at a youth conference, Melania said the following to about 500 high school students as part of her Be Best campaign.

“Kindness, compassion, and positivity are very important traits in life. It is far easier to say nothing than it is to speak words of kindness. It is easier to judge quickly than to take time to understand.”

Reacting to the quote, MSNBC Justice and Security Analyst Matthew Miller said he is tired of the “schtick” and Steve Schmidt added in a tweet. “Shhhhh. Don’t tell anyone. She’s a con artist also. All of them are. It goes with the last name.”

Photographs surfaced of Melania Trump wearing a Zara jacket featuring the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” en route to a Texas migrant detention center, the media and observers ponder about what message the first lady was trying to send.

FLOTUS Director of Communications Stephanie Grisham claimed it was just a jacket with no hidden message, which led to criticism that the first lady is being manipulative.

.@FLOTUS: "Treat your community like your family and look out for one another." pic.twitter.com/2Q5wzunzds — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 25, 2018

Journalist Liz Plank called Melania’s jacket an attempt to discredit the media by making it appear they are more concerned with her fashion choices than the migrant children. Other’s perceived the jacket as a subliminal message to Donald Trump.

The president contradicted Melania’s official spokeswoman claiming on Twitter that the jacket was a message to the fake news media.

“‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” he tweeted.

Conspiracy theorists claim that the jacker is a WWI fascist message translating to “Me Ne Frego.”

Prior to her unannounced trip to a migrant detention center, Melania Trump reacted to the Trump administration family separation policy saying that she “hates to see children separated from their families” and wants there to be “successful immigration reform.”

Melania Trump is set for a second trip to immigration facilities https://t.co/4wD0DVYMeS pic.twitter.com/52W3JY322t — CNN (@CNN) June 26, 2018

The 48-year-old is the first naturalized U.S. citizen to become first lady of the United States. Melania has drawn criticism in the past for supporting her husband’s false birtherism theory about former President Barack Obama.

Melania Trump is reportedly planning another visit to an immigration facility later this week.