Bella Thorne’s New Show Might Be Canceled And She’s Not Impressed She Didn’t Even Get A Phone Call First

With news that Bella Thorne’s TV series, Famous in Love has been canceled after only two seasons, the star has taken to Twitter to voice her displeasure at having to find out the news via social media. The star issued her annoyance at not even receiving a phone call ahead of the breaking news.

“If this is how I find out our show is canceled… I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful Freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe,” Bella Thorne posted to her Twitter account in response to the possible cancelation.

Her response stems from the announcement from SpoilerTV that Thorne’s TV series, Famous in Love, had been canceled by Freeform, the network that produces it. However, the cancelation notice stems from an article originally posted by the Hollywood Reporter. THR claims that sources have revealed that Freeform “wanted more money from SVOD partner Hulu” in order to continue Famous in Love for a third season. If this is the case, then the show’s May 30 final Season 2 episode will now serve as the series finale.

The Hollywood Reporter also claims that the cancelation of Famous in Love was “considered a relief for many members of the production,” amid rumors that Bella Thorne and showrunner I. Marlene King clashed on several occasions. Alongside this, a drop in viewership could also be considered for the potential cancelation of Famous in Love. The series opened with an average 330,000 viewers in the first season and then dropped to an average of 254,000 for Season 2.

However, a representative for Famous in Love has told Entertainment Tonight that “no decision has been made at this time” in regard to whether the show has been canceled yet ahead of Season 3.

Regardless of whether Famous in Love has been canceled or not, a petition has already been started on Change.org. At the time of publication, the petition already has 4,246 signatures.

Bella Thorne stars as Paige Townsen in Famous in Love. The series premiered in April 2017 and was created by I. Marlene King and Rebecca Serle. I. Marlene King is also behind the TV series, Pretty Little Liars, which, incidentally, has scored a spinoff series through Freeform, called Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. This is the second spinoff series for Pretty Little Liars and makes it an eight-year stint between King and Freeform. Rebecca Serle is the author of the book on which Famous in Love is based.

The plot for Famous in Love focuses on “a college student who is picked to star in a major movie franchise, and all of the craziness that comes along with it,” according to People.