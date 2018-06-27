NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Urges LeBron James To Sign With Pacers ‘If You Want To Win’

Do the Indiana Pacers have a chance on signing LeBron James in free agency?

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars in the upcoming offseason. Though he is yet to decide whether he will opt into the final year of his contract with the Cavaliers or not, several NBA teams who dreamed of contending for the title next season have already expressed strong interest in adding James to their team.

One of the NBA teams who recently joined the list of LeBron James’ potential suitors is the Indiana Pacers. After winning the Most Improved Player at the NBA Awards on Monday night, Victor Oladipo revealed that his main goal next season is to win an NBA championship title. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Oladipo said that all the Pacers need to win a ring is a “little LBJ.” He also gave the most simple pitch James could ever receive this offseason.

“If you want to win, come to Indy,” Oladipo said.

Victor Oladipo and the Pacers have given LeBron James a tough competition in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. If not with James, the Pacers could be the one advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals facing the Toronto Raptors. Oladipo has established a surprising performance in his first season with the Pacers, averaging 23.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.4 steals on 47.7 percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The “Big Three” of LeBron James, Victor Oladipo, and Myles Turner will undeniably make the Pacers one of the top favorite teams to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals 2019. At 33, James shows no sign of slowing down, but he needs to be surrounded by young bodies if he wants to continue playing in the league for the next couple of years.

According to Andrew Hussey of Indianapolis Star, the Pacers’ decision to decline the team option of Lance Stephenson could be a great start if they really plan to sign James in free agency. Stephenson is one of James’ mortal enemy on the court, and having them in one team could do more harm than good for the Pacers. However, like most people who heard about Oladipo’s recruitment of James, Hussey can’t see the Cavaliers superstar taking his talent to Indiana this summer.