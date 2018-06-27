Eileen Davidson Is Out At ‘The Young And The Restless’ Per ‘Daytime Confidential’

Davidson joins co-star Mishael Morgan in leaving popular CBS Daytime soap.

Daytime-Emmy-Award-winning actress Eileen Davidson, who portrays Ashley Abbott, quit The Young and the Restless.

According to a shocking breaking news report from Daytime Confidential, Davidson chose to leave the role she’s played in Genoa City off and on since 1982 because she wants to spend more time with family.

An inside source said, “Eileen is a big family person, but Sony’s ‘no raises’ policy makes it easier for actors to walk away these days.”

News of Eileen Davidson’s exit comes right on the heels of her co-star Mishael Morgan’s announcement that she’s leaving the role of Hilary Curtis after five years, the Inquisitr reported. Morgan also received a Daytime Emmy nomination this year.

In late April, Davidson won her second Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Ashley Abbott throughout the Y&R storylines of 2017. The actress noted she felt surprised to win among such talented nominees because she thought 2017 had been such an odd year for Ashley without a notable, Emmy-worthy storyline like she did when she won on Days of Our Lives.

In 2014, the now 59-year-old actress took home her first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Kristen DiMera on Days of Our Lives.

Also, on Days of Our Lives, soap fans might remember that Davidson portrayed Kristen DiMera’s doppelgangers Susan Banks, Mary Moira Banks, Thomas Banks, and Penelope Banks, showing off her wide range of acting talents.

Other TV fans might remember seeing Eileen Davidson on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where she portrayed herself in Seasons 5, 6, and 7, and guest-starred in Season 8.

Losing Davidson so soon after losing Morgan leaves vast holes in the fabric of Genoa City, and at the moment, The Young and the Restless doesn’t entirely appear ready to fill these holes. There’s no word on a recast for either Eileen or Hilary, but recasting either character poses a myriad of problems.

Right now, Ashley still works at Newman Enterprises where Inquisitr spoilers show she’ll soon team up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) returns to town. This storyline sets up to be a massive part of the summer drama, and it looks like Davidson’s exit could come as part of it or right after it’s over if Sony and Y&R cannot somehow work out a deal for the actress to stay on the hit CBS Daytime drama.

At this time, Davidson hasn’t addressed this situation on her social media.