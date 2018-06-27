Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2019 Includes Robert De Niro, Pink, Tyler Perry & Dolly Parton

Several of the world’s most cherished celebrities will soon be receiving stars on Tinseltown’s most famous sidewalks.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is adding a new batch of stars to the famous sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street as the Class of 2019 has been unveiled.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced the new honorees earlier this week. They chose entertainers from four different categories — motion pictures, television, recording, and live theater/performance — to be honored from among hundreds of nominations.

“The Committee always tries to select a group of talented honorees that appeal in various genres of the entertainment world,” said TV producer Vin Di Bona, the chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee and a Walk of Famer. “I feel the Committee has outdone themselves, and I know the fans, tourists, and the Hollywood community will be pleased with our selections. We are excited to see each and every honoree’s faces as they unveil that majestic star on Hollywood’s most famous walkway.”

In the film category, actors Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, and Gena Rowlands, and filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Tyler Perry will be receiving stars.

Television favorites Alvin and the Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest, and the late Julia Child will be recognized.

This just in: Chairman of the Walk Of Fame Selection Committee #VinDiBona, Walk Of Famer #EllenK, #LeronGubler of the Hollywood Chamber announced #WalkOfFameClass2019. Congratulations to all the stars! See the list of honorees on https://t.co/r5BLCQv7Ax https://t.co/rxT4KqAj5y pic.twitter.com/YQBzvmadww — Hollywood Chamber (@HollywoodArea) June 25, 2018

Musicians Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, The Lettermen, Faith Hill, Pink, the trio of Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris, and the late Jackie Wilson will be celebrated along with music moguls Tommy Mottola and Teddy Riley.

Lastly, revered live theatre/performance artists Idina Menzel, Cedric the Entertainer, Judith Light, and Paul Sorvino will also be receiving stars.

Several of the excited celebs soon to be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame took to social media to express their gratitude.

Michael is being honoured with a Star on the #HollywoodWalkofFame in 2019! pic.twitter.com/zmpvNw4TvW — Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) June 27, 2018

“Thank you Hollywood Chamber of Commerce & #WOFCommittee, so honored to be returning to the #HollywoodWalkOfFame — this time as #TRIO w/ my best friends #LindaRonstadt & #EmmylouHarris,” tweeted Dolly Parton, who also shared a video thanking everyone involved. “Special thanks @EnterMissThang for your love & support in making this milestone happen for us!”

Record producer and new jack swing creator Teddy Riley posted a photo of Tyler Perry and one of himself on Instagram. “All I can say is blessings from the most high who’s never failed me,” he wrote in the caption.

“Waking up with this news is incredible,” said Cypress Hill’s Eric Bobo on Twitter. “What an honor!!”

Meanwhile, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, actress Mira Sorvino, tweeted that she was proud of her dad for being selected for the Walk. “No one is a better actor or more deserving human being,” she wrote. “We will all be there with bells on!!”

The dates each celebrity will receive their star on the Walk of Fame have not yet been scheduled. Each recipient has two years to schedule their ceremony.

The idea for Walk of Fame came from E.M. Stuart, the volunteer president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in 1953, who wanted to “maintain the glory of a community whose name means glamour and excitement in the four corners of the world.” Some of the famous names on the initial nominating committee included Cecil B. DeMille, Samuel Goldwyn, and Walt Disney. The first eight honorees, including Burt Lancaster and Joanne Woodward, were unveiled in August 1958.