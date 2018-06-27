Watch Serbia Vs. Brazil 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil need only a draw against Serbia to move into 2018 the knockout round, but the Serbs could eliminate Brazil with an upset victory.

Brazil, the five-time FIFA World Cup champions, face elimination if they slip up and suffer an upset to Serbia on Wedesday — but they need only a draw, as Sky Sports notes, in order to make it through to the knockout round in the Group E finale match that will live stream from Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday.

Only a single point separates the top three teams in the group, as Real Sport pointed out, with only Costa Rica already eliminated. Switzerland face the Costa Ricans at the same time as the Brazil-Serbia match, and with the Swiss likely to come out with a win, Serbia must upset the most successful nation in World Cup history in order to keep their hopes to survive the group stage alive.

Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrović is coming off his first World Cup goal in his country’s heart-stopping, stoppage-time 2-1 defeat to Switzerland and will likely need to fins the net again at least once for the Serbs to have a chance at the historic upset win over the South American titans.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serbia vs. Brazil 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E winner-take-all decider, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the important match between the Balkan and South American sides is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, June 27.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the Serbia vs. Brazil live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Friday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will lead his side against five-time World Cup winner Brazil on Wednesday. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Brazil has faced Serbia only once before, in an international friendly match in 2014 as the soccer history site 11v11 records. The Brazilians not surprisingly came away with the 1-0 victory.

Brazil fullback Fanger told the Reuters news agency that his team, despite a slow start at the 2018 World Cup, is confident they will defeat Serbia again, this time in a match that counts.

“Our opponents prepare well to neutralize us, but I think as games go on we will create chances either with plays from the professor or through our own improvisations,” he said referring to Brazil Coach Tite. “Each result and win generates more confidence.”

To watch a preview of Friday’s Serbia vs. Brazil World Cup match, check out the video below, courtesy of OddsShark.

To watch a live stream of the momentous Serbia vs. Brazil World Cup Group E match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Keep in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the decisive Serbia vs. Brazil 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E clash stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Serbia vs. Brazil match — and all World Cup matches during that weeklong period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the crucial Serbia vs. Brazil 2018 FIFA World Cup match will be carried by ITV and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the ITV Hub streaming service, while in India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Serbia vs. Brazil on mobile devices.