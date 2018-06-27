Tristan Thompson Shares Adorable New Video Of Baby True

Now that the NBA season is over, it appears that Tristan Thompson is finally relaxing and spending some quality time with his daughter, True.

In a rare video posted to his Snapchat story today, the 27-year-old sits shirtless on a couch as he holds little True in his arms. The NBA star makes a baby voice as he dotes over his daughter and continues to say her name. Thompson also gushes that “daddy loves” his baby girl as he kisses her on the cheek. True, on the other hand, almost looks like a pro posing for the video just like her mother, Khloe Kardashian, would.

The baby can be seen gazing into the camera as her daddy holds her tight. It’s also worth mentioning that True looks totally adorable in a little white outfit. Thompson also shocked fans earlier this week when he posted a photo of himself, his son Prince Thompson, and his daughter, True Thompson.

In the photo, the Cleveland Cavaliers star sits shirtless as he holds True in one arm and Prince in the other. Prince appears to be wearing a striped baseball shirt and jean shorts as he smiles for the camera. True, on the other hand, looks down and doesn’t quite cooperate for the camera. But the baby does look as cute as a button with a black headband in her hair and a colorful onesie with flamingos on it.

Not surprisingly, Thompson’s photo gained a lot of attention with over 490,000 likes in addition to 7,200 comments. Many fans commented on the photo to say what a good dad Tristan appears to be while countless others continued to lash out at the troubled star, calling him a cheater.

“Maybe post a pic of the amazing mothers to your children. You may get a better reaction. Dude. Come on. You’re not all that.”

“Omg beautiful babies holding hands,” another wrote.

As many fans know, Tristan headed to California with his girlfriend Khloe and his daughter True a few weeks ago. It seems as though the couple is working on their relationship as they have been spotted out together a few times, making fast food runs and going out in Los Angeles. Recently, the Inquisitr also shared that Khloe finally broke her silence on the whole cheating scandal when she replied to a fan on Twitter.

“I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan. She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite,” one fan tweeted.

The tweet caught the eye of Kardashian who then tweeted back, basically breaking her silence on the whole cheating scandal for the first time.

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Khloe wrote.

It will be interesting to see how things between the couple end up panning out over the next few months.