Evelyn Lozada Releases Domestic Violence Photos And Calls Out Victim Blaming Culture

Evelyn Lozada is re-releasing bloody photographs from when she was physically assaulted by her ex-husband Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson in 2012.

In a raw Instagram post, Lozada calls out “victim blaming culture” after her Basketball Wives co-star Tami Roman accused the television personality of lying about the domestic dispute that took place with former NFL player Johnson six years ago. In a preview of the episode that will air next Monday, fans of the VH1 reality television series witness Roman tell Lozada that she was fighting Johnson during the incident that left her battered.

Lozada took to Twitter to chat with fans about the matter and call Roman’s claims “disgusting” before making a lengthy post about how victim blaming discourages domestic violence victims from taking a stand against their abusers.

“The fear of being judged and shamed is enough to make anyone stay quiet and suffer in silence—so coming out is a HUGE deal! Shaming directed at the survivor is just WRONG on so many levels,” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “The mindset of anyone who would think that the one being abused did something to incite the situation unsettles me! When someone builds up enough courage to speak their truth—they should be believed and supported.”

The television personality said that people who are victim blaming her should think about the emotional turmoil that they could be contributing to those impacted by domestic violence. Despite the fact that she was assaulted by Johnson, Lozada revealed that she harbors no ill feelings towards him.

Lozada ended things with Johnson one month after they married in July 2012. The professional athlete physically assaulted the reality television star after an argument erupted about his infidelities.

Still, since she has become known for her feisty television persona that has included violence in the past, Lozada has taken responsibility for the perception that has caused people to question how much she contributed to the physical altercation.

“I felt like I was getting blamed for the incident happening. That’s what most people connect me with..” Lozada previously told Vibe Vixen. “I take full responsibility for putting this perception of me out there; that I argue and I just fight.”

However, Johnson previously admitted all of the fault for the incident in an interview with ESPN’s First Take. In the interview, Johnson called the domestic dispute “all my fault.”

In her previous interview with Vibe Vixen, Lozada said she felt vindicated by Johnson’s interview.