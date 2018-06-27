Emin Agalarov, a 38-year-old Russian pop singer who is also the son of a prominent Russian oligarch and who is linked to at least two key incidents in the Russia collusion scandal — including, as the Inquisitr has reported, the infamous Donald Trump “pee tape” episode — released his new music video on Tuesday. While the song appears to be a fairly routine pop number, the images in the video can only be construed, as NPR said, as a massive trolling effort by Agalarov directed at the Russia investigation, with a nod to Trump’s Stormy Daniels scandal thrown in as well.

Watch the video for the song “Got Me Good” below on this page. The clip was posted Tuesday on the “Emin Official” YouTube page. Agalarov, who is also an executive in the real estate development business run by his father, Aras Agalarov, performs under the single name “Emin.” Aras Agalarov is reportedly Russian President Vladimir Putin’s favored real estate developer, with Putin even awarding the country’s “Order of Honor” medal to the senior Agalarov.

The Agalarovs hosted the 2013 Miss Universe beauty pageant in Moscow with Trump, who owned the pageant at the time. They reportedly paid Trump a cool $20 million to bring the Miss Universe show to Moscow, according to The Guardian. But what happened in that brief weekend from November 8 to the early morning hours of November 10 of 2013 continues to have an impact on United States politics to this day.

Emin Agalarov, right, with his father, Russian oligarch and real estate tycoon Aras Agalarov, left. Mikhail Metzel / AP Images

Emin Agalarov appeared on tape at a meeting with Trump during the day on November 9 — the date of the pageant — and earlier that day, he filmed a music video in which Trump appeared, intoning the line that he made famous on his Apprentice reality show, “You’re fired.”

Emin Agalarov is also linked to the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower, as the Inquisitr reported, where Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s campaign chair Paul Manafort, and Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner met with a group of Russians including a lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, who has acknowledged being an “informant” for top Russian officials.

The Trump Tower meeting was set up by Emin Agalarov’s music manager, Rob Goldstone, who contacted Trump Jr. offering “incriminating information” on Democrat Hillary Clinton, as Vox reported, and telling the younger Trump that the meeting and information on Clinton would be “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

The Agalarovs were also Trump’s partners on the never-realized Trump Tower Moscow real estate development project — a project that, as the Inquisitr reported last year, was active throughout the 2016 presidential campaign even as Trump repeatedly claimed publicly to have no business interests in Russia.

Agalarov’s connections to the Trump Russia collusion scandal makes the “Got Me Good” video even more bizarre. Th video even contains a reference to the “pee tape,” showing Trump — as portrayed by an actor — in a romp with scantily clad women in a hotel room, as The Daily Beast reported.

Here’s the Emin video, below.

In addition to his numerous, presumably humorous references to the Russia scandal, the video also depicts adult film star Stormy Daniels who was paid $130,000 by Trump’s “fixer” Michael Cohen to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006, as the Inquisitr has reported. But in the video, it is Emin himself who pays off Daniels, who is portrayed by an actress, handing her a stack of cash in a hotel elevator.