‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Casts Archenemies Jordan Kimball & David Ravitz For Annual Summertime Rivalry Storyline

'The Bachelor' summertime spin-off has a tradition of pitting rivals against one another in 'Paradise.'

Bachelor in Paradise loves to cast enemies, and this season is no exception. The ABC summertime reality show routinely pits rivals from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to face off in Mexico. So it’s no surprise that for this summer’s love fest, Becca Kufrin’s double elimination duo, Jordan Kimball and David Ravtiz, will be back to hurl more insults at one another, this time with margaritas in hand.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jordan and David will join more than dozen Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni in a rotating cast list that will offer up future surprises. But for opening night, all eyes will be on Becca Kufrin’s archenemies as they vie for date time and roses in Paradise.

Past Bachelor in Paradise seasons have featured similar rivalries. In 2017, Bachelor enemies Corinne Olympios and Taylor Nolan of Nick Viall’s season were both cast on the summertime show, although Olympios opted out after the production’s brief shutdown following sexual misconduct allegations on the set.

But who can forget when Nick Viall and Josh Murray both landed in Paradise? Andi Dorfman’s former fiance came face to face with the man she slept with just days before she accepted his proposal. But this time, instead of vying for Andi’s heart, the two men eyed franchise alum Amanda Stanton.

After butting heads with Nick over Andi’s tell-all book, Josh won Amanda’s heart, although his mom said the show was unfairly edited to make her son look like the bad guy. Lauren Murray posted a blurb to Facebook explaining that producers made it seem like her son “stole” Stanton from Viall, when in reality, Nick had told Josh he wanted to date Jen Saviano instead.

“So why then is the storyline about Josh, the villain, ‘stealing’ Nick’s girl?” Murray’s mom wrote. “In 1 word – Ratings, in 5 words – The most dramatic season ever!”

In 2016, Caila Quinn and Ashley Iaconetti also had trouble in Paradise. The Bachelor alums both eyed Jared Haibon, although in the end (as in three years later), it was Ashley who won his heart and a proposal on the Mexican beach where Paradise is filmed. But at the time, Caila and Jared did actually date off-camera for about six weeks, with Haibon leaving Ashley in the friend zone.

In a blog post for Cosmopolitan, Ashley Iaconetti revealed that producers “pieced together” one particular blowout she had with Caila over Jared. Iaconetti added that the voiceovers of her threatening to “kick a**” were taken from other confessionals.

“I was ‘obsessed’ with Jared, but there are two sides to every story being told — in this case, the one that’s the real deal, and the one that looks better on TV, ” Ashley wrote. “This season, the big storyline was obviously all about me looking like a fool, because it just wouldn’t make sense if the overly emotional, jealous girl had an actual point, would it?!”

Of course, one of the most notorious rivalries came when Jake Pavelka reunited with his ex-fiance, Vienna Girardi, on Bachelor Pad, the original incarnation of the ABC spinoff. Vienna was with a new guy now — Ali Fedotowsky’s “guard and protect your heart” guy, Kasey Kahl. At one point, Jake begged Vienna to save him from elimination, but she wouldn’t talk to him without Kasey by her side. After Kasey asked Jake if he thought he deserves to be on Bachelor Pad, the former airline pilot began to explain he planned to give every cent of the $250K prize to…. we’ll never know. Vienna interrupted and revealed she knew Jake was 300 grand in debt from his limo business.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7, on ABC.